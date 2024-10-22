Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Daisy Kelliher reveals a very different side of herself

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Daisy Kelliher and Gary King were first romantically linked during Season 4 of the Bravo show

IBIZA, SPAIN: ‘Below deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King share an interesting romantic history! For the unversed, Daisy and Gary secretly hooked up not once, but twice during Season 4 of the Bravo series. It appears that Daisy still has a soft spot for her former flame, Gary.

In the third episode of the Bravo yachting show, tensions flared between exes Daisy and Gary as they engaged in a serious conversation. "You're not in my corner," Daisy told Gary to which he replied, "I want to be in your corner." Shortly afterward, Daisy expressed her frustration and anger by saying, "Yeah, but you're not. Show it, show me if you're in my corner. I'll always help you out. I'll always be there for you but face it Gary you are not." Gary then attempted to resolve the issue, assuring Daisy that he was on her side. "Being by your side, staying by your side, even though I haven't been always," Gary said. It seems Gary's words melted Daisy's heart, as the two embraced, with Daisy even planting a kiss on Gary's cheek.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are former partners (Instagram/@king_gk)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Daisy Kelliher fears getting hurt again

When it comes to the personal life of Daisy Kelliher, the chief stew of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, she has faced her share of challenges in love. She was previously caught up in a love triangle with Gary King and Colin MacRae. After the show concluded, Daisy found herself without either of the two men by her side. Now, she doesn't want her heart to be broken into a million pieces again and is navigating her bond with Gary in a better way.

"This is what Gary does in the moment, he is a total d**k then, he goes in a remorseful guilt half-ass apology. So I forgive him and move on, and then, it's a vicious circle where we're never moving forward. I think Gary needs to earn my trust because I don't need to be another fool who forgives knowing he's going to hurt me again," Daisy said in a confessional.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 star Daisy Kelliher has faced her share of challenges in love (Instagram/@daisykelliher87)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 captain Glenn Shephard wanted Daisy Kelliher to pursue Colin MacRae

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' captain Glenn Shephard was asked whether he was on Team Colin or Team Gary. Ultimately, he chose to side with Colin over Gary

“Don’t tell him. I'm probably Team Colin. Gary’s a mess. Colin’s a great guy. Gary’s a great guy, I love them both. They’re like family. It’s, you know, choosing teams is [kind of] like choosing your favorite kid, but Colin’s a little more settled down,” Glenn told the media outlet. He added, “So, if Daisy’s asking me, if she wanted to have a long-term relationship with either of these two guys, who I would say, it’s win-win. But if I had to choose one, I would probably say, go with Team Colin, ’cause Gary’s got more women chasing him, it’s just gonna be more difficult!”

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 captain Glenn Shephard wanted Daisy Kelliher to pursue Colin MacRae (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.