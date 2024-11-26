Emma Crouch’s 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' journey ends after just one season

Emma Crouch has been fired from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 due to her 'lack of initiative'

In the eighth episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Captain Glenn Shephard decided to fire Emma Crouch from the Bravo show. The latest episode showcased Gary King sharing his concerns about Emma with Glenn. Gary felt that the deckhand lacked "initiative."

Taking Gary's feedback into account, Glenn decided to let Emma go, telling her, "Right now you're not delivering what we need in Gary's department. For me, you're not showing the initiative that I would expect and that we really need to do this job, and people have to pick up the slack. Unfortunately, we need somebody in your position that has more skills than you're showing now." In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Glenn candidly discussed Emma's firing, saying, "I don’t really like firing people, but sometimes you have no choice. I think, in hindsight, most of them that I’ve let go can understand why." "I don’t think that they feel that they were treated unfairly... If you’re not ready to do the job, as much as I may like you, I’ve gotta get that person out of there and get somebody in who can," he further added.

Emma Crouch gets fired from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' (Bravotv)

Emma Crouch gets emotional after getting fired from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5

Upon hearing the news, Emma Crouch broke down in tears and said, "You've obviously made your mind up." Then, Captain Glenn Shephard told her she had "potential to be a good deckhand." Despite her firing, Emma wanted to end her journey on a good note. "In the nicest way possible, I really don't want to carry on this conversation...I really appreciate everything, but I really don't want to carry this on," she told Glenn.

Emma then took some time to process the news before returning for one final conversation with Glenn. During their talk, he encouraged her to continue her journey in the yachting industry and gain more experience.

"This isn't how I wanted the season to end. I do feel a bit at a loss. I feel like I need a few days to actually absorb everything. I know that my anxiety does flare up quite a lot, and I need to be better at accepting that mistakes are something you can learn from. I've met some really amazing people. It would've been a lot harder without the people who made me smile being here. I'm gonna be forever grateful," she said in a confessional.

Emma Crouch gets emotional after getting fired from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' crew was surprised by Emma Crouch's firing

After hearing about Emma's firing, Daisy Kelliher came forward to comfort her and told her to be proud of her journey. Meanwhile, Danni Warren and Diana Cruz were shocked by the news and offered Emma heartfelt hugs. "You're joking. I'm so sad," Danni said.

Chef Cloyce Martin was taken aback by the news and said, " Oh wow. That is sad to hear." On the other hand, Keith Allen stated, "I did not see this coming. I have mixed emotions: shock and maybe some guilt as well. Being completely unaware, I didn't even get to say goodbye. Pretty sh*tty."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin was sad to hear about Emma Crouch's firing (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.