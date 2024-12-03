'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks caught in love triangle

Chase Lemacks is a deckhand who previously appeared on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Chase Lemacks has made a comeback on the Bravo show! For the unversed, Chase has returned to the show as a replacement for deckhand Emma Crouch who was fired by captain Glenn Shephard in the last episode.

"It's Britney, baby. I'm back. Hey, Parsifal. I'm definitely most nervous to see Gary. I know that we butted heads last season but this season I have a plan I'm gonna do things his way when he's looking and when he's not looking I'm gonna do the things the right way," Chase shared in a confessional.

As soon as Chase entered the luxurious yacht, Diana Cruz asked her fellow co-star Danni Warren, "Is he cute?" to which Danni replied, "Tall, tattoos." Danni gushed over the handsome hunk by saying, "Who the f**k is that? The tattoos I'm done already."

"Is he hot? Who turned off the AC?" an excited Diana said in a personal interview. It seems like both Diana and Danni like Chase which means the fans will get to see a potential love triangle situation on the program.

Chase Lemacks joins the cast of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 (Bravo)

Who is Chase Lemacks on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

For the unversed, let us share with you, that Chase Lemacks is a deckhand from Southern Carolina who knows how to handle the demanding guests onboard. Since 2019, he has primarily worked on large motor yachts. When Chase is not busy sailing around the world, he enjoys backpacking, hunting, and fixing up old homes.

Speaking of his friends from the 'Below Deck' franchise, Chase shares a good friendship with 'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Elena "Ellie" Dubaich. In October 2024, they stepped out for a night out in Florida. Following the dinner, they headed to the Waffle House.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks is originally from South Carolina (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.