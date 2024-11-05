Diana Cruz may be Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s newest cast member but she isn't a noob

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 stew Diana Cruz is a model who hails from Lisbon, Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL: Brace yourself for new boatmances, heated feuds, and plenty of drama as 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' sails back into your screens with an exciting new season! In the fifth season of the popular Bravo show, Captain Glenn Shephard and his entire deck crew will set sail on the stunning Parsifal III, as they explore the jaw-dropping locations of Ibiza. The fans of the show can expect some fierce rivalries throughout the season.

The cast of Bravo's upcoming show will feature many fresh faces alongside the familiar ones who have built a loyal fan base over time. Among the many newcomers is Diana Cruz, who will be playing the role of a stew. Diana will be seen honing her skills under the leadership of Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher. This Lisbon native is a multitasker as she balances her work on the water and her acting and modeling career perfectly. Over the past few years, she has graced the covers of numerous renowned magazines and publications

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Diana Cruz began modeling in 2015

Diana Cruz, one of the stews on Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is currently repped by a modeling agency called Elite Lisbon. Diana brings valuable experience to the modeling world, having launched her career back in 2015

During the pivotal year, this blonde beauty bagged her first modeling assignment. Then, she shot for a cover of Dif Magazine. Since then, she has worked hard and carved a path for herself in the modeling industry.

Diana's Instagram feed showcases beautiful photographs from her modeling gigs. Currently, she has over 2,000 followers on her Instagram page, a number that is expected to see a significant increase following her appearance on Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew, Diana Cruz is a gym freak

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew, Diana Cruz is a fitness freak. Over the years, she has been consistently hitting the gym and maintaining an active lifestyle. For Diana, working out is not just an option but it's an essential part of her daily routine.

Diana never skips a gym day, even with a jam-packed schedule. Her commitment to physical fitness is yielding impressive results. The radiant glow of her skin and her well-toned figure are a testament to her dedication and hard work in the gym.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 premieres on October 7, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.