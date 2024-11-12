'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Danni Warren and Gary King’s kiss leaves them on different pages

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Danni Warren and Gary King share a kiss on Season 5, Episode 6

IBIZA, SPAIN: After Keith Allen ignored her flirtations in front of the guests, Danni Warren shifted her playful energy to another Parsifal III crew member in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Episode 6. This time, she set her sights on Gary King, one of the most controversial members of the crew. Let’s face it—Gary has a reputation for pursuing just about everyone, and Danni quickly became another name on his list.

At the yacht’s evening party, Danni and Gary were seen laughing and having a great time, while Danni completely ignored her rumored love interest, Keith, leaving him feeling sidelined. As the night progressed, Danni and Gary grew closer, sharing more intimate moments. Their adventurous side came out when they jumped into the sea together in their beachwear. The pair eventually shared a slow, steamy kiss. Though their fling was short-lived, it left a lasting impression. Later, in a private confessional, Danni admitted she’d love to kiss Gary again. However, given his history, it might not be the best move for the newbie. Meanwhile, Daisy seemed to be eyeing Keith, calling him a great guy. Considering Daisy’s comments, it’s clear that Keith would have been the better choice for Danni if she was after something more meaningful than a fleeting romance.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren wants to kiss Gary King again (Bravo)

Gary reflects on regretting the kiss with Danni Warren in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

After kissing Danni, Gary quickly began to regret his actions. He reflected on the moment, admitting he saw Danni more like a little sister and felt uncomfortable with the kiss. Gary even confessed his regret to his ex-flame, Daisy, and continued to dwell on it the next morning. He made an effort to distance himself from the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' newcomer, clearly trying to avoid further interaction.

Meanwhile, Danni appeared content and at ease the following morning, playfully attempting to grab Gary's attention. However, she was subtly ignored. When she made an advance, suggesting they cuddle, Gary dismissed her, claiming the bed was too small.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Gary King admits that he regrets kissing Danni Warren (Instagram/@king_gk)

Why 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Danni and Gary’s hookup was a mistake

The next morning, Gary brings up the kiss to his ex-flame Daisy Kelliher, but the conversation doesn’t go as he hoped. Daisy immediately chastises him, telling him it was a terrible decision for them to get involved. She points out that Danni is 11 years younger than Gary, emphasizing that age is another reason for him to stay away from her. Daisy also highlights how their hookup could negatively impact the crew’s work dynamics, further urging Gary to keep his distance.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren was previously romancing with Keith Allen (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Keith decides it's time to move on

With Danni openly admitting she’s open to casual flings and eager to explore her vibe with others, it seems Keith is doing the same. He was seen laughing with the guests and putting himself out there more. Despite the events of the previous night, Keith didn’t confront Danni about her behavior. In a private confessional, he shared that he’s just going to see how things play out. Overall, Keith seemed content with the way things were unfolding.