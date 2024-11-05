'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stew Diana Cruz's lack of an important skill lands her in trouble

IBIZA, SPAIN: Diana Cruz is voicing out her opinions on national television! During the fifth episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 named 'Bean Counter', the primary charter guest Tiffany Moon and the other guests were seen enjoying dinner at the luxurious yacht Parsifal III.

All the guests onboard were pretty happy with the main course prepared by chef Cloyce Martin. However, the atmosphere during the dinner took an unexpected turn when one of the guests Jerry shared his dissatisfaction regarding his espresso martini.

Diana who served the drink to Jerry was immediately called out and the guest informed her that his martini lacked some beans. Instead of adding more beans to the drink, Diana lashed out at Jerry by saying, "I am giving you decaf from now on."

When a guest told Jerry that Diana disliked him, he simply responded by stating that he couldn't care less about her views. In a private confessional, Diana shared her frustration and stated that the quantity of beans is not important, despite the recipe of the martini specifying three.

For the unversed, Diana Cruz is one of the new stews on the fifth season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'. When Diana is not busy with her yachting career, she works as an actress and model. She bagged her first modeling gig in 2015 and has been hitting the runway ever since then.

Diana Cruz clashes with Daisy Kelliher on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5

During the previous episodes of the show 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', Diana Cruz was seen locking horns with chief stew Daisy Kelliher and it seems like their feud will not be ending anytime soon. Daisy has shared that Diana needs to learn how to make delicious cocktails for the guests.

In the last episode, Diana was asked to take a bartending class with fellow stew, Danni Warren. However, Diana decided to leave the class after getting bored and Daisy wasn't happy with Diana's actions.

In a confessional, Diana shared, "Why do I have to work? That's the thing, like, she's not working. Why do I have to f**king work now?" It seems like Diana is not a perfect candidate for the Bravo show and she has no interest in serving the charter guests at all.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.