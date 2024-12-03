Davide Morosi suffers medical emergency during crew's night off on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

In the ninth episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 titled 'Out, Damned Spot', chief engineer Davide Morosi got injured during the crew's night off. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher then stepped in to help him clean up.

Daisy informed the captain Glenn Shephard about the entire situation through a text message that read, "Hey, I think we need a carpet cleaner. Someone hurt themselves last night and got blood all over the couch by accident." Speaking about the incident, an angry Glenn said, "This is disrespectful to the boat. It's disrespectful to the guests who are coming and it's disrespectful to me. F****g ridiculous man. It's like a slap in the face. They are misinterpreting my kindness for my weakness. If they think they are going to get away with this, they are not."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard 'feels disappointed' by crew's actions

Glenn Shephard called an emergency meeting following the incident with Davide Morosi. The captain was so upset that he went to the deck crew's rooms, demanding they get up and dress for the meeting. "Obviously I'm f*****g really disappointed to come up and see something that like that after a crew night off. I mean this is a massive f**k up. If we can't get this out what's the impact on the guest, what's the cost to the boat," he told the crew. "What the f**k? How did this happen?" Glenn asked.

Soon after, Davide replied, "An accident. We were playing and I got like a chupa chup in my eye." "Why were you guys playing in here? I know all of you didn't f*****g bleed on the f****g sofa but all of you saw this last night. What the f**k. Why is it still here? So we have destroyed the f*****g sofa and everyone just goes to bed. That's it," he added.

"To me, that's f*****g disrespecting the boat. It's f*****g stupid. Listen, if you guys are not capable of taking care of the boat, then, f*****g come wake me up. Obviously, I'm not gonna sleep 8 hours on the f*****g sofa," Glenn said, to which Daisy replied, "Sorry, we weren't thinking clearly."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard cancels crew's trip to caves

Soon after, Glenn Shephard informed the crew that he had canceled their trip to caves, saying, "You know I had a fun day planned for you guys but that's not gonna happen. We were supposed to go to the caves.

"I'm gonna f*****g go the cave but you guys are going to stay here and clean up this f*****g mess. I want that fixed and if there's any time left, maybe you guys can still go to the club. Alright, you guys can get to work," he added.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.