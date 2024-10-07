‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ stew Danni Warren opens up about her ongoing battle

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 stew Danni Warren has struggled with depression throughout her life

IBIZA, SPAIN: Danni Warren is one of the latest additions to the cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5. Danni will be taking on the role of a stew in the upcoming season of Bravo's popular yachting show.

In the past, Danni has openly talked about her struggles with depression. In her recent post on Instagram, she candidly spoke about her battle with depression while creating awareness about Suicide Prevention Month.

"September is almost coming to an end and for those that don’t know, September is suicide prevention month, a month to remember the lives lost to suicide, the millions who have struggled with suicidal ideation, and acknowledge individuals, families, and communities that have been impacted," she started by writing.

The Bravo star further added, "As someone who has struggled deeply with depression throughout my life, I just wanted to remind you that you are not alone, you are enough, I’m proud of you and I’m so happy you’re here. Life is worth living you sexy bitch."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Danni Warren loves visiting Greece

Danni Warren who will be appearing on the fifth season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' has a deep appreciation for the culture and beauty of Greece. She loves exploring the breathtaking views and the lively atmosphere that the country has to offer.

Danni enjoys basking in the sun while chilling on the stunning beaches of Greece. She finds immense joy in traveling to this stunning destination. Every time, she pays a visit to Greece, she is left in awe of the picturesque landscapes and vibrant blue waters.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Danni Warren enjoys traveling to Greece (Instagram/@dansdestinations)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Danni Warren is a dog mom

Danni Warren who will serve as a stew on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 is a proud mama of her fur baby Willow. She frequently shares adorable photographs of herself and her dog on her Instagram page. In one of her Instagram posts, she referred to her furry companion as 'the love of her life.'

Danni is a big dog lover and often drops cute pictures of herself posing with cute puppies on her Instagram page. At the time of writing, she has over 5K followers on Instagram where she actively shares updates about her personal and professional life.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Danni Warren has a dog named Willow (Instagram/@dansdestinations)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)