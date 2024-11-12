Austyn Stancil wins 'The Voice' knockouts with a heart-wrenching tribute to his father

'The Voice' contestant Austyns Stancil performed with Christina Eagle and Jack Tankersley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 has entered the knockout round with more aspiring singers landing on the elimination block. However, Austyns Stancil has emerged as a standout, delivering a stunning performance that has captured attention during the round. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Austyns competed with his team members Christina Eagle and Jack Tankersley.

He put on energetic performances of 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross as a heartfelt tribute to his late father. He poured his heart into the deeply moving performance hoping to advance to the next round. Austyn's vocals stood out among the trio on Team Snoop, giving him a strong chance to stay in the competition. The NBC show contestant also has impressive vocal control which boosts his chance to win the Knockout round. Additionally, Austyn's powerful delivery and undeniable talent will likely help him move into the next rounds. Coach Snoop Dogg wasted no time in declaring Austyn the winner of the round

How did 'The Voice' contestant Austyns Stancil's father die?

'The Voice' contestant Austyns Stancil tragically lost his father in 2023 to colon cancer. The NBC show contestant was left devastated after his father's diagnosis in 2021. However, he channeled his devastating loss into the greatest inspiration and decided to honor his father with his latest performance.

Austyns has often reflected on how his father's relentless support and belief in his dreams which pushes him forward to pursue music. He carries his late father's memory with him in every performance, drawing strength and motivation from the man who inspired his passion for music.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil lost his father in 2023 (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' star Austyns Stancil received a standing ovation

'The Voice' star Austyns Stancil received a standing ovation from coaches Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble leaving Snoop Dogg in tears. The coaches also showered the aspiring singer with deserving compliments and claimed, "You were spirit-filled." However, Reba noticed that he was feeling the loss of his father and decided to lift his spirits.

She tearfully shared, "It's so amazing how healing music is. Your dad's not with us, my dad's not with us. So this is a song that goes to the heart. Very powerful." Meanwhile, Snoop noted that he channeled the memory of great times with his father in his performance which was felt by the coaches.

'The Voice' star Austyns Stancil received a standing ovation (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' star Austyns Stancil bags rare triple steal

'The Voice' contestant Austyns Stancil was on the verge of elimination when all three coaches hit the Steal button for him. During the battle round, he had a tough battle and was paired up in a head-to-head with fellow Team Gwen contestant Jose Luis. The contestants delivered an incredible rendition of Sam Smith‘s 'Lay Me Down', leaving Gwen with an extremely difficult decision to make.

However, Gwen Stefani passed on Austyn and Jose, as Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé quickly pressed their buttons one after the other to steal him. It was a rare moment as very few contestants received three steals during battle rounds. Austyns later chose Snoop as his coach.

'The Voice' Season 26 stars Austyns Stancil and Jose Luis perform during battle round (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.