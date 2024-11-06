How 'The Voice' singer Gabrielle Zabosky found love through tragedy and hope in the darkest of times

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle Zabosky's father's death was a turning point in her life

OXFORD, PENNSYLVANIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle "Gabby" Zabosky is a powerhouse performer with a remarkable vocal range. Performing under the stage name G.G., the 26-year-old graduate of Oxford High School in Oxford, PA, wowed all four judges during her blind audition with a stunning rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Mr. Know It All,' earning a much-deserving four-chair turn.

Gabrielle’s journey to the spotlight began from humble beginnings. She grew up in a three-bedroom trailer with her mother, four younger sisters, and an honorary aunt, often facing challenges like power outages, lack of heat, and her mother’s battles with mental health. Despite these hardships, Gabrielle deeply admires her mother for raising the family with limited means. Her relationship with her father was distant for much of her life, but everything changed when he was involved in a devastating car accident that left him partially immobile. While caring for him, Gabrielle rekindled their bond, marking a turning point in her life. This life-altering experience not only brought them closer but also inspired Gabrielle to pursue her dream of a musical career, setting her on the path to where she stands today.

'The Voice' contestant Gabrielle Zabosky is a powerhouse performer (Instagram/@g.g_music_)

'The Voice' contestant Gabrielle Zabosky dedicates her first-ever single to the love of her life

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle released her debut single, 'In Love,' in March 2023. In a TikTok video from the same month, she revealed that the song is a heartfelt tribute to her beloved partner and encouraged her listeners to dedicate it to the special people in their lives. Gabrielle also released a music video for the song, filmed in New York City, which features her singing around the city while enjoying time with her boyfriend. The video captures their playful moments, including arcade games and celebrating their wins together.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle Zabosky released her debut single, 'In Love,' in March 2023 (Instagram/g.g_music_)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle Zabosky performed on Good Morning America

Gabrielle's music career took off when she was working a day job at Walmart. During her time there, she auditioned for the store's radio station and was selected to join SparkAppella, a cappella group composed of 11 talented Walmart employees from across the country. G.G. showcased her soulful vocals in a video of the group’s performance of 'America the Beautiful' and contributed to their 2019 SparkAppella Holiday album, which featured seven songs, including 'The Walmart Nutcracker.' As her career progressed, Gabrielle had the opportunity to work alongside Cupid on 'Cupid Shuffle,' perform on 'Good Morning America,' and star in music videos for social media.

Gabrielle Zabosky's music career took off while she was working at Walmart (Instagram/@g.g_music_)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle Zabosky secured 2nd place in The Pocono Great Talent Event

In February 2023, Gabrielle participated in The Pocono Great Talent Event, a showcase for the best talent in the region. There, she secured second place. Reflecting on her achievement, Gabrielle expressed, "This truly was such a fun opportunity and everyone was so so incredibly talented!!!!!! Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support, it meant so much to me!!!!!"

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Gabrielle Zabosky has also participated in The Pocono Great Talent Event (Instagram/@g.g_music_)

'The Voice' season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET.