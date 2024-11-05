Rookie coach Michael Buble makes 'The Voice' a tough watch

Michael Buble continues to make 'The Voice' Season 26 all about himself

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On Monday, November 4, 'The Voice' Season 26's Battle Rounds came to an end, and one coach deserves criticism for poor song choices and for making the show revolve around himself. Two of the six singers who lost their Battle Rounds in the most recent episode were selected to advance to the 3-Way Knockout Rounds with a different team.

Nevertheless, many questionable song choices left us frustrated. The night's opening contest pitted vocalists J Paul and Kamila Kiehne mentored by Michael Buble, performing Britney Spears' 2003 hit song 'Toxic.'

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble has a knack for grabbing attention (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Michael Bublé certainly knows how to grab attention

As viewers of The Voice, we need to address Michael's obnoxious behavior. While the reality TV show centers on the contestants, Michael seems to be indulging in attention-seeking stunts that shift the focus onto himself. We're starting to lose patience with Michael. In the last episode, we found ourselves talking to the television, pleading with him to stop his constant on-and-off routine.

He must understand that the performers are the stars, not him. The show is named 'The Voice', not 'The Voice Coaches'. While the focus has often been on the coaches, we believe that this self-centered behavior sometimes makes the show unwatchable. Many contestants in front of the judges have listened to Michael share his experiences as a musician. He has already spoken candidly about how he began his career in the industry.

Michael Buble joined the coaching panel of 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/MichaelBuble)

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Michael Buble can't stop with his cringe comments

To be honest, we were excited to see Michael in 'The Voice' heading into Season 26, especially after finding him humorous and smart in various interviews over his career. However, he often leaves us cringing and bored on The Voice.

During the blind auditions, most of his pitches were merely self-compliments, and he rarely offered constructive feedback to the musicians. And we don't want to know what he likes to hear in his bed as he and his wife make love. We get that you’re trying to make a pitch, but couldn’t you come up with something thought to say?

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Michael Bublé just can't seem to stop making cringe-worthy comments (YouTube/@michaelbuble)

'The Voice' Season 26 to bring out 2 new mega mentors for Knockouts

The Mega Mentors on 'The Voice' have gotten even more mega. Two award-winning artists will assist the competing vocalists in the Knockout round for the first time in the show's history. They are both quite well-known. The first is Jennifer Hudson, a former coach of 'The Voice', talk show host, Academy Award winner, and past contestant on a singing competition show.

The second is singer-songwriter-guitarist Sting, who gained fame as the lead vocalist of the English band The Police in the 1980s and is now a successful solo artist. Beginning on Monday, November 11, both will appear in the Knockouts. Sting will help Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani, while Jennifer will be the Mega Mentor for Michael and Reba McEntire's teams.

Sting and Jennifer Hudson to join 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts as Mega Mentors (Facebook/@sting/@jenniferhudson)

Part 1 of the Three-Way Knockout of 'The Voice' Season 26 will air on NBC on Monday, November 11 at 8 PM ET, followed by Part 2 on Tuesday, November 12 at 8 PM.