'The Voice': In the choice between Austyn Stancil or Jose Luis, Gwen Stefani has only one winning option

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 has recently shared an electrifying sneak peek into the upcoming battle round, featuring an unforgettable showdown between Austyns Stancil and Jose Luis. This dynamic duo from Gwen Stefani's team delivered a performance that was nothing short of extraordinary, taking the stage by storm with their captivating rendition of Sam Smith’s heartfelt hit, 'Lay Me Down.' Austyns and Jose shared an incredible chemistry that brought their performance to life.

Their vocal harmonies intertwined beautifully, showcasing an impressive range that left both the audience and the coaches spellbound. Gwen was visibly impressed by the talent on display. Both contestants brought their unique flair to the stage, making it a memorable battle. However, this perfection also placed Gwen in a challenging position, how could she possibly choose just one of these remarkable artists?

While both Austyns and Jose delivered a flawless performance, Austyn stood out as the one with exceptional potential. His powerful vocals and emotive delivery hinted at a bright future in the competition. With the stakes high and the competition fierce, Austyns possesses the qualities needed to not only win this battle but also to carry him further into the season, potentially clinching the ultimate title on 'The Voice.'

'The Voice' Season 26 stars Austyns Stancil and Jose Luis perform during the battle round (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

Snoop Dogg eyeing to steal Gwen Stefani's contestant

Austyns Stancil and Jose Luis got four chairs turned during their impressive audition but they picked Gwen Stefani as their coach. However, Snoop Dogg got another chance to steal one of the talented singers. Snoop claimed that

Meanwhile, Michael Buble was thrilled to steal the contestant and waxed poetic about "the kindness and the goodness of Gwen Stefani to gift one of you to us." The battle between contestants sparked a fun feud among the coaches which would be entertaining to watch.

Austyns Stancil almost ditches 'The Voice' gig

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Austyns Stancil juggles the joy of raising three daughters with the demands of his burgeoning music career. At one point, he almost stepped away from the NBC stage to focus on family responsibilities. In a heartfelt post on social media following his impressive four-chair turn, Austyns expressed his emotions, saying he felt excited, grateful, and humbled to share this stage with many incredible talents.

Just before his journey on the show began, he faced a pivotal moment when a fantastic career opportunity came his way. It forced him to weigh his options carefully. In the end, he decided to take a leap of faith, putting everything on the line. During his blind audition, it felt as if his wildest dreams were finally coming to life, capturing the hearts of both the coaches and viewers alike.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil with his daughters (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.