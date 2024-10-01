Austyn Stancil eyes success on 'The Voice' after snub from that 'other show'

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyn Stancil previously appeared on 'American Idol'

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: During 'The Voice's' Blind Auditions on Monday, September 30, Austyns Stancil showed a great deal of passion and tenacity rooted in family. The 34-year-old hopeful from Oakland, California, dedicated his heartfelt performance of a Smokey Robinson classic to his three kids and late father, who died away in 2023.

Austyns is an R&B singer who currently lives in Kansas City, Missouri, though he was born and raised in Oakland, California. His falsetto, which is among the greatest since Season 12 champion Chris Blue hit the 'The Voice' stage, made him an easy choice for this season.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil was born and raised in Oakland, California (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

In addition to performing at local concerts, Austyn has sung the national anthem at Kansas City Royals games and other local events. He shared a picture of himself at his 2015 'American Idol' Season 14 audition on Instagram. It's not known if his tryout was broadcast.

To the delight of his brother CJ and mother Christine, who were both watching from the sidelines, Austyns eventually ended his Blind Audition with a 4-Chair turn, even though it took the coaches more than a minute to push their buttons.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil lost his father to colon cancer in 2021 (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil lost his father to cancer

Austyns owes his mother gratitude for nurturing a lifetime love of singing. He began his musical journey in Paola, Kansas, where he sang at a church. His mother, who was the director, was searching for a soloist at the time. She said, "You're gonna sing," after hearing him yelling around the house when he was just nine years old.

He was raised by two devoted parents and grew up in a house with two brothers and one half-brother. Austyn Stancil was devastated when his father was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and ultimately lost his battle in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austyns Stancil (@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil is a single girl dad

Austyn Stancil is a proud "girl dad" to four daughters. Although he and their mother do not have a continuous connection, they excel as co-parents, always prioritizing their daughters' happiness. In honor of his late father and his girls, Austyn strives for excellence in everything he does.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil has four daughters (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil uses music for healing

Since his early years, Austyns has found that music is the best way to process his feelings. He began creating music at the age of seven and had his first solo concert when he was just nine. He has played alongside well-known gospel musicians including Kirk Franklin, Byron Cage, Fred Hammond, and Marvin Sapp. He has also refined his abilities on the organ, piano, and drums. Even with all of his obligations, Austyns still finds time to perform live in his hometown or spend quality time with his girls at home.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Austyns Stancil began creating music at the age of seven (Instagram/@alwaysaustyns)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on NBC on Mondays at 8 PM ET.