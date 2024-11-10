Snoop Dogg is falling into the same pitfalls as other 'The Voice' coaches

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg's unconventional decisons might land his team in trouble

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 introduced the widely adored Snoop Dogg as a judge. Known for his laid-back persona, Snoop's influence in the music industry is undeniable, with a legacy that continues to thrive. However, while he's an accomplished artist with Grammy nominations to his name, his judging skills appear to fall short.

In the blind auditions, Snoop showcased his fun and approachable side, providing feedback and quickly establishing himself as a new face on the panel. However, as the competition progressed, some flaws began to surface, especially during the battle rounds. His song choices for contestants seemed to hinder their ability to truly showcase their talents, which could work against them in the future, especially since the show's outcome also depends on voting. While it’s possible Snoop was trying to think outside the box, his unconventional decisions ultimately put his team at a disadvantage.

A noticeable trend this season is how the judges are more focused on building a well-rounded team, selecting contestants from various genres, rather than prioritizing raw talent. While Snoop undoubtedly brings a vibrant energy to the show, it seems his approach to judging is following the same pattern of past mistakes made by other 'The Voice' judges.

Does Michael Buble offer more valuable feedback than Snoop Dogg?

Michael Buble and Snoop are both new judges on 'The Voice' and have received praise for what they bring to the show. However, it seems Michael might have a slight edge when it comes to fulfilling the role of a judge. While Snoop excels as a cheerleader and support system for his team, his feedback often lacks constructive criticism or advice that could help his contestants improve. Instead, he tends to focus more on performance notes. In comparison, Michael frequently offers more technical feedback, which positions him as a stronger mentor in this aspect.

Why being on Team Snoop could benefit 'The Voice' contestants

While Snoop may not be the strongest judge on 'The Voice', being on his team could be a favorable opportunity for contestants in Season 26. Snoop’s music career took off in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre, and he has since released hits like 'Drop It Like It's Hot', 'Let It Roll', and 'Young, Wild & Free'. He has left a significant mark on the music industry and, in February 2022, acquired Death Row Records with plans to revive the label. With his vast network of industry connections, contestants on his team could benefit from potential opportunities to be signed by his label. This could even launch a career for an artist from the show, turning them into a major hit after 'The Voice'.

'The Voice' judges who truly excelled at their roles

Over the years, 'The Voice' has seen many judges, but Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan are considered two of the best. Both are known for providing their contestants with the right kind of feedback. Niall even made history by winning as a coach in Seasons 23 and 24, becoming the only coach to guide two consecutive contestants to victory. Meanwhile, Kelly secured 4 wins during her time on the show.