Are Chimpanzees still used in movies? 'Chimp Crazy' reveals the truth behind Hollywood chimp Chance’s story

'Chimp Crazy' briefly delves into the story of Chance, a young chimp who featured in Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Chimp Crazy' concluded its run with its fourth episode but it has initiated the much-needed conversation surrounding the use of primates for movies and other entertainment purposes. While the HBO series primarily revolves around Tonka, the retired Hollywood chimp, who endured years of torture locked up in a cage, the fourth episode also briefly delves into the life of a chimp named Chance, who met a tragic end.

It was only because of PETA's relentless efforts and campaigns that Hollywood could no longer use apes like chimpanzees in TV and movies. While it is a monumental victory for animal rights, there's still a long way to go before Hollywood puts a complete ban on exploiting all kinds of animals.

What happened to Chance, the Hollywood chimp?

Pam Rosaire training Chance in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

Chance was just a baby when he was sold to Pam Rosaire and Sandra Herold for $33,000. He was denied his natural habitat and was trained and exploited to become a Hollywood pawn. He was also forced to perform in circus-style shows at a roadside zoo while being yanked by a rope around his neck.

Chance was only 15 when he died for unknown reasons. Before his death, he appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 'The Wolf of Wall Street' at the suggestion of its lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, as reported by PETA.

Leonardo DiCaprio faced flak for his silence

PETA had accused Leonardo DiCaprio of staying silent over the animal abuse and urged him to sign the Primate Protection Pledge. However, the Oscar winner ignored PETA's request. He continued to face flak from PETA when Chance died at an early age.

PETA's battle against the use of animals in Hollywood movies continues. While the chimps are fortunately out of movie bizz, Hollywood continues to exploit smaller primates, including capuchin monkeys, macaques, and lemurs. PETA has called out Ryan Murphy’s 'Ratched', FOX’s 'Animal Control', HBO’s 'House of the Dragon', and Apple TV+’s 'Lady in the Lake' for using live primates. Apple TV+'s 2024 show 'Bad Monkey' was also criticized by PETA for the same reason.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

Eric Goode in a still from his docuseries 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

'Chimp Crazy' is directed and produced by conservationist and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Eric Goode, who earlier made buzz for his 2020 series 'Tiger King'. The 2024 docu-series delves into the obsessive love of humans for chimps which has mostly ended with a tragedy.

'Chimp Crazy' premiered its first episode on HBO on August 18. All the episodes are now available to stream on Max.

