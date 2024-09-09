Where is Save the Chimps located? HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' gives a tour of Tonka's new home

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 4 brings the spotlight on Tonka's new home after he was rescued from Tonia Haddix's captivity. The retired Hollywood chimp is currently enjoying his life at an animal sanctuary called 'Save the Chimps', located in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Since its founding, 'Save the Chimps' has been home to more than 330 chimpanzees and Tonka has been their star resident due to the national coverage he received after Haddix faked his death. Spread across 150 acres, the sanctuary has 12 islands, each habituating large social groups of chimps comprising 13-23 chimps each.

Can you visit Save the Chimps?

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

Yes, you can visit Save the Chimps and if you are lucky, you might even get a glimpse of Tonka among other chimps. An upcoming event 'Holiday with the Chimps' offers a tour of the lush green sanctuary and a visit to one of the 12 chimp islands. The tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

To attend the holiday party, you'll need to purchase a ticket, with sales starting in September. Tickets will be available on the Save the Chimps official website.

You can also apply as a Husbandry technician or volunteer where you'll be given the task to look after the well-being of the chimpanzees.

Save the Chimps offers a second life to abused chimps

Save the Chimps is an animal sanctuary located in Florida (@savethechimps)

Save the Chimps was founded by the late Carole Noon in 1997 in response to the US Air Force’s announcement that it would no longer research chimpanzees. She opposed the cruel treatment and conditions that the chimps had endured and therefore, she sued the Air Force and gained permanent custody of twenty-one chimps, as mentioned by the sanctuary's website.

It has now become one of the largest sanctuaries in the world operating on a mission to provide a natural habitat and care to the chimpanzees in need. It offers lifelong care to chimps rescued from the entertainment industry, research labs and pet trade.

A peek into Tonka's life at Save the Chimps

Tonka found a family of 17 chimps at Florida sanctuary (@savethechimps)

Tonka was pale and overweight due to his poor diet and confinement when he was first brought to the sanctuary after 90 days of quarantine. The team at the sanctuary customized a diet for him and he now lives a healthy and happy life.

He formed a friendship with two other chimpanzees, Jacob and Cayleb and the trio was then introduced to a family of chimps on one of the 12 islands. The family now consists of 17 chimps and Tonka has the freedom to choose between being inside or outside. He enjoys soaking in Florida's sunshine, playing and relaxing with his family and sometimes painting as well.

'Chimp Crazy' is available to stream on HBO Max