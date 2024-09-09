'Chimp Crazy' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Tonia Haddix learns a lesson the hard way

'Chimp Crazy' concludes with Episode 4, highlighting how things ended for Tonka and her owner Tonia Haddix

Contains spoilers for 'Chimp Crazy'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The fourth episode of 'Chimp Crazy' highlights the conclusion of PETA's legal battle with Tonia Haddix, who defied a court order by hiding a chimpanzee in her basement instead of turning it over to an animal sanctuary.

The four-part series explores her obsession with chimps, particularly Tonka, a retired Hollywood star-chimp. When she was ordered by the court to surrender the seven chimps in her captivity, she gave away six of them while keeping Tonka to herself, hiding him from the authorities for 11 months. PETA continued the search for Tonka even though Haddix claimed that he was dead.

Where is Tonka now?

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 4 begins with PETA and the authorities knocking on Haddix's door looking for Tonka. Haddix knew that someone close to her had snitched on her, but it was too late. She had planned to flee to Mexico with Tonka but the authorities took Tonka away.

He was found locked in a cage in a dark basement at Haddix's house. The vets sedated him and put him into 90 days of quarantine.

By the end of the series, we see Tonka residing in a natural habitat. He lives a healthy life at an animal sanctuary called Save the Chimps, located in Florida. Actor Alan Cumming also visited the sanctuary to witness Tonka living the life he deserved.

Did Tonia Haddix face any charges?

Tonia Haddix in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' trailer (YouTube/@hbo)

Though Haddix didn't face any arrest for perjury, she was ordered to pay $225,000 to PETA in legal fees. In the series, she admitted that she was low on cash since her brokering business was down and she had invested most of her money in her zoo.

PETA offered that they would forego the fees if she agreed to go out of the animal dealing and exhibition business. This would mean that she could no longer breed, sell, trade, adopt, negotiate, or transport any kind of animal. However, Haddix seemed angry with the deal and continued with her zoo business.

Almost a year after Tonka was taken away from her, Haddix went to meet a friend who owned a chimp. Facing the camera, she said that the chimp mauled her, biting off her ear. The episode contains images of her injuries, as she labels the incident a 'nightmare'.

But the incident didn't change her love for chimps. She said that she would like to sell off her zoo and buy an island where she would allow chimps or gorillas to live in a natural habitat, similar to what ‘Save the Chimps’ does. The only thing she desires is to live with them.

'Chimp Crazy' is now available to stream on HBO Max