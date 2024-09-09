'Chimp Crazy' Review: Eric Goode's unsettling docuseries is a must watch

HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' delves into human's obsession with chimpanzees, an obsession that inevitably leads to tragedy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you were drawn by Eric Goode's style of documenting human cruelty to wild animals in the 2020 release 'Tiger King', you should check out his latest work on HBO. 'Chimp Crazy' is a four-part docuseries offering a deep dive into the unsettling obsession of humans for wild animals, particularly chimpanzees.

It primarily revolves around Tonia Haddix, a Missouri woman with an undeniable passion for chimps. Her journey as a caregiver for chimps begins as a volunteer at Connie Casey’s Missouri Primate Foundation and eventually leads her to take over the facility. She claims to love the chimps, particularly Tonka, a retired Hollywood chimp star, more than her biological children. You'll see her feeding donuts and fast food in return for their affection, which projects her need for love and attention over the genuine well-being of the animals. On the other side of this complicated story are animal welfare advocates like PETA’s Jared Goodman and actor Alan Cumming, who becomes involved due to his bond with a chimp named Tonka, whom he worked with on a film years ago.

'Chimp Crazy' explores a disturbing theme

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

If we compare 'Chimp Crazy' with 'Tiger King', it takes a more disturbing yet less sensational approach to the same core theme—humans exploiting animals for personal gain. As it explores an emotional yet bizarre relationship between chimps and their eccentric owners, the series falls into the bracket of a thought-provoking and gritty experience.

The series excels when it comes to showcasing the complexity of the people who own these chimps. There are moments when Haddix, for all her flaws, comes across as genuine, even if misguided, making it hard to fully dislike her, unlike what we felt about Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King'.

You'll have to identify the line between right and wrong by yourself, weighing her love for the chimp against her controlling, manipulative, and careless behavior. Your keen observation is required while analyzing scenes where she withholds food from a chimp until it kisses her.

Multiple stories in 'Chimp Crazy' keep you engaged

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

Each episode presents new, horrifying stories of women who raised and trained baby chimps. These chimps were cute and socially adored, until they grew up to be more violent and powerful, eventually attacking humans. This raises the question of whether keeping them as pets was ever the right decision. The stories of chimp attacks on humans are horrid and yet showcase how these animals avenged the torture endured upon them for years.

The unsettling docu paints a vivid picture of the dangers of treating wild animals as pets. Even though these chimp owners talk at length about their genuine love for their pets, the series ensures not to glorify their act. It highlights how problematic it is.

Eric Goode's approach to document 'Chimp Crazy' is alarming

Tonia Haddix in 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

The only thing that concerns, is how Tonia Haddix's consent may not have been taken for the series. It is made very clear that Haddix wouldn't have been a part of this series if she knew that Eric Godde was directing and producing it. Goode hired a proxy director to get to her and capture her version of the story. Had Goode opted for the ethical way, this series would have never materialized.

Putting this concern aside, 'Chimp Crazy' is a must-watch. And if you're worried that the series might contain scenes of animal cruelty, there's no need for concern—it's more focused on human behavior than on animal cruelty or rights. Its exploration of ethical dilemmas, emotional highs, and lows makes it a deeper, darker version of 'Tiger King'.

'Chimp Crazy' is now available to stream on HBO Max.