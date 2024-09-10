Doc-series on York Jets quarterback's jaw-dropping comeback after Achilles injury to land on Netflix

Get ready to follow the journey of the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as Netflix documents his incredible comeback after his 2023 injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Aaron Rodgers injured his left ankle in his debut match with the New York Jets on April 26, 2023, and since then, both Rodgers and his fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the NFL field. Hold your breath as the time has finally arrived. His recovery has been special for two reasons: one, his return to the Jets is something we have been waiting for quite some time, and secondly, his journey after the injury will be documented in a Netflix docuseries titled 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'.

The on and off-field life of the American footballer has always been a center of attraction. From his impressive career as a quarterback to his public discussions about using ayahuasca, his personal life and professional achievements often spark conversations. In the Netflix docuseries, we expect to get a deeper look into his mindset, especially after his Achilles injury, while also giving a glimpse to viewers how he approaches both football and life.

Netflix drops 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' teaser

On Monday, September 9, Netflix released the first look of 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' along with the release date. In over a minute-long clip, Rodgers is seen opening up about how he relied on prayer and positive intentions during his recovery.

“From the first night this happened, hours after that, I was surrounded by a bunch of really special people in my life, and we just laid down a lot of prayers,” he shares. His much-awaited comeback is not only attributed to his physical strength but also mental and spiritual resilience.

What to expect in 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'?

NFL fans are in for a treat as 'Enigma', the three-part series, will depict how the football quarterback tackles this new chapter in his career. He will be talking about his spiritual journey which helped him in his speedy recovery.

The series will bring fans closer to understanding Rodgers as more than just a football player. It will give a peek into his thoughts, beliefs, and personal life. Directors Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes will ensure that the narrative captures the essence of who Rodgers is.

When and how to stream 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'?

A still from the 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' teaser (YouTube/@netflix)

Along with the teaser, Netflix also announced the release date of the sports docu-series. 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' will premiere exclusively on Netflix, on December 17.

Ensure that you buy or renew your membership to Netflix to be able to dive into Rodgers's inspiring journey in the documentary. Netflix plans start from $6.99/month (with ads).