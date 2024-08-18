What happened to Tonka? HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' tells bizarre tale of Hollywood’s 'undead' chimp

Tonka, a retired Hollywood chimpanzee was assumed dead for almost a year during his caregiver's legal battle with PETA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's four-part docuseries 'Chimp Crazy' sheds light on the unconventional bonds people form with exotic and wild animals, examining both the nature of these relationships and their potential repercussions. The series centers on Tonia Haddix, a nurse turned animal broker who took care of captive chimpanzees and developed limitless love for one of them, named Tonka. Her devotion led her to fake Tonka’s death until he was ultimately rescued by authorities in June 2022.

'Chimp Crazy' is directed and produced by Eric Goode, best known for his crime docu-series 'Tiger King'. The series features Tonka, a retired Hollywood star chimp, who starred in 'Buddy' with Alan Cumming in 1997. Tonka was one of the many animals cared for by Tonia before she faced legal issues with authorities and PETA.

Why did Tonia Haddix fake Tonka's death?

Tonia Haddix's obsession with a chimp is the focus of HBO's upcoming docu-series 'Chimp Crazy' (YouTube/@hbo)

After retiring from Hollywood, Tonka was relocated to Festus, Missouri, a site previously used for breeding chimps for entertainment. PETA, the animal rights organization, condemned the conditions at the facility as "filthy" and unsuitable for the chimps. According to a report by River Front Times, the foundation eventually transferred its chimps to Tonia Haddix.

When the court ordered Haddix to surrender the chimps to an animal sanctuary, she made an unexpected move. She handed over all the chimps except Tonka, whom she loved more than her children, as she states in the HBO docuseries. She claimed that Tonka died of natural causes several months ago and her husband cremated him. However, PETA doubted her account, noting inconsistencies in her story and the lack of evidence to substantiate Tonka's death.

In June 2022, 11 months after Haddix claimed that Tonka was dead, he was found in a small cage in Haddix’s basement in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. The rescue mission happened based on a call recording where Haddix discussed how she could make millions off Tonka on TikTok if he wasn't a wanted fugitive, as per a report by KCUR.

Where is Tonka now?

A still from the 'Chimp Crazy' trailer (YouTube/@hbo)

After rescuing her from Haddix's captivity, Tonka was transferred to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, where he now lives a healthy life. After almost a year of confinement in Haddix's basement, he had lost massive weight. The sanctuary fed him a proper diet for his speedy recovery.

Tonka is 32 years old and is now part of a family consisting of 17 chimps, as per Save the Chimps. He doesn't live in cages anymore and enjoys Florida's sunshine as much as he can. He spends his days living in his natural habitat, playing and relaxing with his family.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

Tonia Haddix in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' trailer (YouTube/@hbo)

The first episode of 'Chimp Crazy' is scheduled to be released on Max on Sunday, August 18, at 10 pm. The remaining three episodes will drop on Max every Sunday at the same time.

You can watch 'Chimp Crazy' by purchasing a subscription to Max that comes at a minimum cost of $9.99 per month (with ads). The ad-free plan is priced at $16.99 per month for US users.

'Chimp Crazy' trailer