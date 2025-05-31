Terry Crews thinks this comedy icon would be a ‘great’ judge for ‘AGT’ — and we’re totally on board

Here's a hint: Terry Crews has worked with this Hollywood star before on 'Everybody Hates Chris'

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20 has been creating buzz since its premiere on Tuesday, May 27. The show’s milestone season marked Mel B’s return to the judges’ panel, joining returning members Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. However, long-time ‘AGT’ host Terry Crews has another person in mind as a potential “great” addition to the show. On Monday, May 26, the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' alum revealed which celebrity he thinks would be a perfect fit as an ‘AGT’ judge. “I think Chris Rock would be a great judge,” he said. “He knows funny, but he knows entertainment,” Crews told PEOPLE.

Rock and Crews have more in common than their impeccable comic timing. The duo worked together on 'Everybody Hates Chris', a sitcom based on young Rock's life. As for the former NFL star, he admitted to enjoying his gig as ‘AGT’ host but declared that he would never try his hand at judging the contestants. “That’s not my thing,” he said. Crews believes that he’s the “bodyguard” of the talent that comes on the show. “I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me,” he added.

Crews, who is hosting the show for the seventh time this year, revealed that he also had the dream of coming to Los Angeles and making a name for himself. Having been through the journey, he has empathy for the contestants who come on the ‘AGT’ stage with similar dreams. He recalled “sitting” in Michigan and praying to have his dream fulfilled one day. Now that he has, watching other people hop on the journey is like a full-circle moment for him. “They remind me of everything that I’ve been through. So I protect it and I watch them,” Crews proudly added.

‘AGT’ season 20 will mark the show’s 20th anniversary since its debut in 2006. This season, Mel B replaced long-time judge Heidi Klum, but her comeback didn’t have a warm reception. The singer was shaded by her fellow judges for her icy behavior in the premiere episode. Moreover, the viewers took to social media to vent out their frustration. “Sorry @AGT- having Mel B back on as a judge is a horrible decision because she’s just horrible. Snatching other judges’ votes is awful,” one X user wrote. “Can we vote Mel B off the show? #AGT, she is absolutely terrible and just a miserable person,” another internet user added.

@AGT Mel b is a BITCH. HER RESPONSE to last act was absolutely HORRENDOUS‼️ — Richard E Burnett (@EdBurnett8) May 28, 2025

