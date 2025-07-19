Months after his ‘AGT’ win, 55-year-old janitor reveals he was adopted — and his story will move you

Richard Goodall’s success story from being a school janitor to winning ‘AGT’ is awe-inspiring! It is well known that Goodall ended up on the talent show after a video of him singing in the school hallways went viral. But the 55-year-old kept another secret close to his heart and never revealed it until recently, ten months after winning the ‘AGT’ season 19 trophy. In a recent Facebook post, he praised his wife for being by his side during good and bad times and shared a detail from his childhood that he had never shared before. Goodall revealed that he was adopted! “As an infant, I was adopted and never told the story of my biological parents and family,” he wrote.

“Angie continues to support me in all areas of life. Love you more than you can ever know! This amazing woman continues to change my life for the better!” he wrote for his partner. Fans commented under the post and only had great things to say about the couple. Some even shared their adoption stories. “That is wonderful. Everyone deserves to know their heritage. When we adopted our daughter, we opened the door so she could have the relationship with her biological family,” one Facebook user commented. “Congratulations, and what a blessing to have a partner to help you open those doors,” the user added.

“I too am adopted. My birth Mom knew my adoptive parents. My birth Mom abandoned me at 5 days old with my adoptive parents,” another social media user wrote. “Prayers for you in your search for your birth parents or a connection to your birth parents! I am sure one of your birth parents likes to sing or is musically talented!” the same user added. “Happy you and Angie found each other! That’s living the good life!!” a third netizen wrote. “You found a good woman..you deserve it,” a fourth internet user added. “Awww, Richard, you and Angie are blessed to have each other,” another person added.

The duo tied the knot just a day after he performed in the finals of AGT in September 2024. “As of 3 pm Pacific time, Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!” he announced in a Facebook post at the time. Goodall’s historic ‘AGT’ win prompted many people to question whether he would return to his day job or pursue a career in the music industry. Speaking to NBC Insider, he clarified whether he would completely transform his old life or would continue with it as a side hustle. “I'm still at the school, but things are going on behind the scenes, you know, some concerts are popping up,” he said.

“A lot of amazing things are just popping up, and so I'll continue to work at the school until, you know, I can't anymore,” he added. But that doesn’t mean Goodall has taken his ‘America’s Got Talent’ victory for granted. In a separate interview with Indiana-based WTHR, he shared how the show changed his life. “As far as I go and [my wife] go, this is the first time our life has been unscripted,” he said. “AGT has not only changed our life, but money aside, the opportunities are kind of endless right now,” he added.