‘AGT’ singer turned pain into strength after witnessing her parents' murder, and we all felt it in her voice

In addition to stellar performances, the stage of 'America's Got Talent' often becomes a platform for deeply emotional moments. In one such instance, a contestant shared a heartbreaking story of losing her parents right in front of her, making both the judges and the audience emotional. The contestant also revealed how she altered her appearance in a fight for justice and put her own dreams on hold to support her family. The judges were visibly stunned and left speechless, creating a truly unforgettable 'America's Got Talent' moment.

The contestant in question is Pop singer Jayy, also known as Jessica Núñez, who participated in Season 16 of the show, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Reportedly, after immigrating to the US from the Dominican Republic at 15, Jayy and her family opened a bodega in Philadelphia. Despite the challenges of adjusting to a new country, she hoped to perform on 'AGT' and often told her parents, "I'm going to be on there one day." During her emotional audition, judge Sofia Vergara asked, "Are they happy you're here?" Jayy paused deeply and replied, "I want to say that they are. They're in Heaven."

A visibly emotional Jayy revealed that in 2011, when she was just 19, her family's West Philly store, Lorena’s Grocery, was robbed at gunpoint, and her mother, father, and aunt were murdered in front of her. Jayy delivered a powerful and emotional performance of Freya Ridings’s ballad 'Lost Without You,' which deeply moved both the audience and the jjudges. he judges were visibly emotional and gave her a standing ovation, deeply affected by both her tragic backstory and her vocal talent. Simon Cowell praised her strength, saying, "To be able to sing a song like that, with that lyric, with all those memories in your head, I think is extraordinary. People like you are the reason why we make this show, genuinely. I think you’re an incredible person."

Howie Mandel added, "I felt like I was listening to your parents. They are here. I hear them through your voice and through your heart. It was so beautiful." Heidi Klum warmly told her, "Now is your time. I'm ready to celebrate you." Though Jayy moved the judges with her audition, she was ultimately not chosen to advance to the quarterfinals.

Talking about Jayy's tragic family story, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jayy's father rushed to protect her when a gunman held a pistol to her side, pleading with them not to hurt her or her sister, but the robbers opened fire anyway, killing all three adults before fleeing. Determined to seek justice, Jayy cut her hair to disguise herself and took jobs at other bodegas, hoping to spot the killers. Her perseverance paid off in February 2012, when surveillance footage linked the suspects to two other robberies, leading to their arrest. In 2016, Jayy bravely testified during a month-long trial, which ended with both men being found guilty and sentenced to three consecutive life terms without parole.