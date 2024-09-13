Did Richard Goodall get special treatment on ‘AGT’ Season 19? Janitor turned singer bags a spot in finale

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Richard Goodall is a janitor by profession who loves to sing and perform

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Richard Goodall is one of the six finalists who will be competing for the winner's title during the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 set to take place on September 17, 2024, Tuesday. It seems like Richard's sob story resonated with fans, ultimately earning him a place in the grand finale of the NBC show. Talking of Richard's personal life, his fiancee Angie Vanoven had a severe heart attack which took a toll on his life as well.

During the show's premiere episode, Richard paid a heartfelt tribute to his fiancée by performing a rendition of Michael Bolton's popular song 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.' His performance moved the judges and fans. Then, judge Simon Cowell also expressed that Richard has the potential to win the NBC show. Richard's journey from being a school janitor to a singer on 'AGT' has got him loads of sympathy from the viewers. Richard's emotional story not only garnered him the love and support of the viewers but also America's Vote which was essential for him to grab a spot in the show's finale.

Richard Goodall changed his tune for 'AGT' Season 19 semi finale (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Richard Goodall has emerged as a fan-favorite on the NBC show

During the latest iteration of 'America's Got Talent', janitor-turned-musician Richard Goodall's personal story resonated with the audiences, making him a fan-favorite. His singing talent bagged him a special place in the hearts of many who watch the NBC competition.

Richard's stunning audition of the iconic anthem 'Don't Stop Believin' secured him Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer. And now, he has quickly emerged as one of the standout favorites among viewers, who found themselves increasingly invested in his journey and cheering him on every step of the way.

'AGT' Season 19 singer Richard Goodall virtually auditioned for 'The Voice' too (Instagram/@richard.goodall)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Richard Goodall's lifelong dream was to pursue a music career

Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, Richard's journey is deeply rooted in his upbringing in Terre Haute, where he has lived since he was just five years old. His story reflects the realization of a long-held dream, as he finally steps into the spotlight to pursue his passion for singing on a national stage like 'AGT’.

This opportunity marks a turning point in Richard's life, giving him the chance to share his talent and inspire others while fulfilling a lifelong aspiration. As Richard continues his journey on the show, he represents not only his dreams but also the dreams of many people who dare to follow their passions against all odds.

'AGT' Season 19 singer Richard Goodall still works as a janitor (Instagram/@richard.goodall)

Who was eliminated during 'AGT' Season 19 semifinal?

A total of 6 acts failed to make it through the semifinal of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 including magician Young-Min, country trio Ashes & Arrows, aerialist Kelsey Jane, and singers Pranysqa Mishra, Reid Wilson and Alex Sampson.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Kelsey Jane is a dentist by profession (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 finale airs on September 17 at 8 pm ET only on NBC