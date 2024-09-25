Who won 'AGT' Season 19? Terry Crews unveils America's favorite act of 2024

'AGT' Season 19 finale concluded with the announcement of this year's million-dollar winner

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' fans can finally find out the season winner after eight Audition rounds, four Quarterfinals, and one Semifinal! Yes, the 'AGT' Season 19 winner has been announced.

Aired on Tuesday, September 24 at 9/8c on NBC, the two-hour event relieved Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell of their suspense as Terry Crews announced the results of America's Vote. The judges' first-ever Live Golden Buzzer awards went to Sebastian and Sonia, AIRFOOTWORKS, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and DeeDee Simon in the Quarterfinals, allowing them to advance straight to the Finale. However, to advance, Brent Street Dance, Learnmore Jonasi, Richard Goodall, Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Sky Elements, and Solange Kardinaly each had to win America's Vote in the Semifinal. Singer Richard Goodall was voted the winner of Season 19 of 'AGT' by fans, following several outstanding performances and millions of votes. The school janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, won hearts with his heartfelt renditions of songs by Journey, Michael Bolton, and Survivor.

Singer Richard Goodall was voted the winner of Season 19 of 'AGT' by fans (X/@terrycrews)

What did the 'AGT' Season 19 winner get?

A seven-figure financial reward was up for grabs on 'AGT' once again, but Richard won't receive it all at once. Winners of 'AGT' get $1 million; however, they must patiently wait to access their full prize money.

The amount is given in pre-tax yearly installments, with each installment estimated to be worth $25,000. Instead, winning artists have the option to accept a lesser payment if they prefer to have their money paid out in one single sum. The exact amount of the lump sum is unknown, but Forbes, a financial publication, previously estimated it to be around $300,000 before taxes.

'AGT' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall will receive $1 million (YouTube/@agt)

Who is the runner-up of 'AGT' Season 19?

After the season's top two performers were eliminated from contention, Terry declared singer Richard Goodall the next champion and recipient of the $1 million award! Roni Sagi & Rhythm are now the Season 19 runners-up.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm are the runner-up of 'AGT' Season 19 (YouTube/@agt)

Does 'AGT' runner-up win anything?

Runners-up on 'AGT' do not receive monetary awards. However, some have benefited from incentives such as new cars through sponsorship agreements. The remaining competitors leave without winning anything. Your performance on 'AGT' does not, under the talent contract, "constitute a professional appearance."

The right to "wages, salary, or other compensation" is not granted to performers. However, during filming, 'AGT' provides its contestants with housing and transportation. The cost of lodging, ground transportation to the airport, and all production locations will be covered by the producer. Contestants who reside more than 300 miles outside the greater Los Angeles region will be compensated with a $25 per diem and two nights of accommodation during the audition process.

The candidate has full responsibility for all additional costs, including meals. In each episode, performers are also given a $400 outfit budget. They are accountable for covering the difference if they decide to spend more.

Runners-up on 'AGT' do not receive monetary awards (YouTube/@agt)

Stream 'AGT' Season 19 on NBC.