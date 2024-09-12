It's magic Howie: Watch 'AGT' judge Howie Mandel struggle to comprehend Young-Min’s act

'AGT' Season 19 magician Young Min's semifinal performance left judge Howie Mandel feeling perplexed

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the semifinal round of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Korean illusionist Young Min made a bold move with his magic act. He found himself wrestling with many different concepts and ideas, trying to figure out what kind of routine would be best for this crucial stage of the competition.

After a lot of brainstorming, Young delivered a visual magic act where he made use of sand and lights. He wrapped up his magic performance with an original quick-change trick. However, it seemed that the judges struggled to fully grasp the concept of Young's act. Unfortunately, his act failed to strike a chord with the judges.

When discussing Young's act, Judge Howie Mandel raved over Young by calling him “one of the most original magicians” he has ever come across. However, Howie also shared that he felt 'confused' during several moments of Young's semifinal act.

Young may have just hindered his chances of advancing to the 'AGT' finale, especially considering that the performance involved a sand act that did not seem to resonate as strongly with the audience or the judges.

'AGT' Season 19 judges were unimpressed by Young-Min's semifinal magic act

The judging panel of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 voiced out their disappointment with Young-Min's magic performance during the semifinals. Heidi Klum felt that Young's previous performances were “a little bit stronger." Along with this, she also mentioned “The magic took a little bit of a backseat today.”

Simon Cowell, on the other hand, shared his stance on Young's performance by shedding light on how much he enjoyed the magician's previous act. He believed Young's semifinal act fell short, describing it as “not very good.”

'AGT' Season 19 star Young-Min's performance left judges disappointed (youtube/@agt)

Will Young-Min advance to 'AGT' Season 19 finals?

Taking into account Young-Min's underwhelming magic performance during the semifinal round, it appears that the magician faces an uphill battle in his quest to reach the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19.

Given the nature of his recent performance, which failed to captivate the audience and judges alike, it is becoming increasingly clear that his chances of advancing to the final stage of the competition are quite slim. As it stands, he may not secure a spot as one of the finalists for this season, making it difficult to envision a path forward for him in the competition.

'AGT' Season 19 magician Young Min fails to impress judges with semifinal performance (Instagram/@youngmin_illusionist)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.