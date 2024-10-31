‘Agatha All Along’ Review: With outstanding show Marvel finally gets the idea, less is actually more

Contains mild spoilers for ‘Agatha All Along’

WESTVIEW, NEW JERSEY: Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ feels like a nostalgic yet novel return to WandaVision's fascinating world, centering on the scene-stealing villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

It’s a pulpy, playful, and refreshingly unpredictable series that showcases Marvel’s ability to tell a story without the need for colossal explosions or sprawling ensemble casts. The magic here comes in more subtle doses, opting for practical effects, a tighter budget, and, perhaps most strikingly, the distinct charm of old-school horror. All of these combine to deliver something rare in the MCU: a series that feels delightfully different.

‘Agatha All Along’ is one of the best Marvel content of the year

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Sasheer Zamata in a still from 'Agatha: All Along' (@marvel)

The show’s premise itself is enough to intrigue fans and skeptics alike. Picking up right after ‘WandaVision’, it opens with Agatha still under Wanda’s spell, living as the unassuming neighbor in Westview's quaint, warped town. But when a brave teenager (played by Heartstopper’s Joe Locke) inadvertently lifts the spell, Agatha returns to her mischievous ways. With Westview once again the setting, ‘Agatha All Along’ almost feels like a visit to a haunted hometown. The show indulges in a simpler, less cosmic story that lets Agatha tap into her soul as a power-hungry witch seeking a coven to revive her full strength.

Director Jac Schaeffer embraces this darker, campy style. Each episode shifts through horror tropes, from classic haunted cabins to 'Evil Dead'-inspired broomstick stunts, making it feel like a series of standalone spooky tales hemmed together by a deeper story of witchcraft and self-discovery. There’s a sense of freedom here, a confidence that doesn’t cater to Marvel’s usual formula. With a cast featuring Broadway stars like Patti LuPone and comedians like Sasheer Zamata and Aubrey Plaza, the series leans into musical theater vibes, often breaking into song and dance in ways that feel whimsical rather than forced.

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

Yet ‘Agatha All Along’ isn’t just a quirky detour into Marvel’s lesser-known characters. It taps into the rich, often overlooked lore of witches in both fiction and folklore. As Agatha explores deeper into her power, she confronts themes of repression, identity, and community — familiar struggles for anyone who’s ever felt marginalized or misunderstood. Agatha’s coven isn't just a group of witches; it’s a collective of women fighting for a place in a world that fears them, a commentary on the historical and modern-day “witch hunts” we still see against those who dare to be different.

‘Agatha All Along’ truly shines in its depth of character arcs

Kathryn Hahn in a still from 'Agatha All Along' (@marvel)

One of the show’s most compelling aspects is how it reframes the idea of the villain. Agatha doesn’t fall into the anti-hero mold we’ve come to expect in recent years. She’s neither misunderstood nor out for revenge; she’s unapologetically wicked and revels in her dark nature. This feels surprisingly fresh in a landscape where even villains get redemption arcs. Agatha isn’t looking to prove herself to the world or get anyone’s sympathy. Instead, she embraces her role with gusto, reminding us that not every villain needs to become a hero to tell a compelling story.

Where ‘Agatha All Along’ truly shines, however, is in its depth of character. Characters who were once background figures in ‘WandaVision’, like Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart and Ali Ahn’s Alice, are now fleshed out with rich backstories and emotional arcs. Locke’s Teen character stands out as a queer sidekick who brings a youthful energy to Agatha’s dark schemes while harboring his own secrets. Their dynamic is one of the show’s biggest surprises, striking an unexpected balance between mentorship and mischief that is both heartwarming and hilarious. Each episode offers something unique, keeping audiences on their toes with unexpected genre twists. In one episode, we see a classic horror homage; in another, an A24-esque coming-of-age narrative that feels deeply personal. It’s a testament to the writing and direction that these shifts feel natural, never forced. By constantly surprising viewers with fresh approaches, ‘Agatha All Along’ creates an experience that’s as unpredictable as Agatha herself.

Marvel's risk with ‘Agatha All Along’ pays off

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

The series also includes a meta-commentary on the portrayal of witches in popular media, ending each episode with montages of how witches have historically been cast as villains or scapegoats. But here, Agatha and her coven reclaim the term “witch” in ways that feel both empowering and resonant. They take ownership of their identity, not just as outcasts but as individuals with unique powers that are both a blessing and a curse. Patti LuPone’s Lillia delivers a memorable line in episode seven: “I loved being a witch.” It’s a triumphant moment that captures the essence of the show — embracing what makes one different, even if the world doesn’t.

In ‘Agatha All Along’, Marvel fans will find a new perspective on what the MCU can be. It’s not the high-octane spectacle many expect, nor is it trying to set up another massive crossover. Instead, it’s a small, intimate story about magic, identity, and the joy of mischief. And perhaps that’s its most stunning quality of all. Marvel has taken a risk here, and it pays off, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

All episodes of ‘Agatha All Along’ are now streaming on Disney+