‘Agatha All Along': 5 Marvel characters who could appear in 'WandaVision' spin-off

While you don't get your hopes too high up, here are 5 Marvel characters who might appear in 'Agatha All Along'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The wait is almost over for fans of the bewitching Agatha Harkness as the upcoming 'Agatha All Along' series on Disney+ which will premiere on September 18 is set to bring back the beloved Salem witch, played by Kathryn Hahn, who captured fans's hearts in 'WandaVision' with her wit and humor. Joining her will be familiar faces from Westview, including Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise their roles.

As the story delves into Agatha's past, Kate Forbes will return as her mother, Evanora Harkness, in flashbacks that promise to reveal more about her character and origins. With the world of magic and mysticism at play, we know you are eagerly awaiting the arrival of other powerful MCU characters, from mighty sorcerers to mutant heroes and even multiversal villains. With the excitement building, here are 5 Marvel characters who might appear in 'Agatha All Along'.

1) Doctor Strange

A still from the movie 'Doctor Strange' (@marvelstudios)

Agatha Harkness's mysterious past is begging to be uncovered, and her ties to the magical world make a team-up with Doctor Strange a mouth-watering prospect to us fans. Watching a sorcerer and a witch team up this Halloween would be a terrific experience nevertheless! It's likely their paths have crossed before, given Agatha's history with the Darkhold.

After the events of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Strange is on a quest to prevent multiverse chaos, and 'Agatha All Along' could be the spark that brings him back into the fight. As a backbone in the Multiverse Saga, Doctor Strange's story is ready for advancement. His pursuit of knowledge might lead him to Agatha, who's harbored the Darkhold's secrets for so long. This potential encounter between two magical powerhouses might be an electrifying showdown, full of twists and revelations.

2) Wong

Benedict Wong in a still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvelstudios)

Benedict Wong is the unsung hero of the MCU's magical realm, holding the esteemed title of Sorcerer Supreme. His behind-the-scenes expertise makes him a prime candidate for a cameo in 'Agatha All Along', especially after his recurring roles in the Multiverse Saga. Wong's on a mission to assemble a dream team of magical heavy-hitters, and Agatha Harkness's unique skills would be a fantastic addition.

As a seasoned magic mentor, Wong has faced off against Scarlet Witch, showcased his mastery of the Darkhold at Mount Wundagore, and keeps a watchful eye on the MCU's magical community. Just as he tracked down the inaccessible Donny Blaze in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', Wong might seek out Agatha Harkness in 'Agatha All Along', hoping to steer her powerful magic towards a more positive path. Their meeting could be a turning point for Agatha, shaping her future in the world of magic. Who knows, he might take help from Doctor Strange to make things easier.

3) Vision

Paul Bettany in a still from 'WandaVision' (@marvelstudios)

Paul Bettany's Vision has been on a transformative journey, and his new white form is just the beginning. After a heartbreaking confrontation with his fabricated self, White Vision flies into the unknown sky, leaving fans wondering what's next. As he prepares for his own series in 2026, White Vision might find himself drawn back to Westview in 'Agatha All Along', seeking to reconnect with the memories and love he shared with Wanda Maximoff.

Vision's story has been a heartfelt exploration of identity, love, and loss. Now, as White Vision, he's on a new quest to rediscover himself and reclaim the life he once knew. Westview, with its bittersweet memories, is the perfect place for him to start fresh. By returning to this meaningful location in 'Agatha All Along', White Vision can take his first steps towards healing and forging a new path forward, one that will ultimately lead him to his own series.

4) Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvel)

The intricate web of relationships in the MCU has us really excited about the possibility of Wanda Maximoff's return in 'Agatha All Along'. Although her story seemed to conclude with a heartbreaking sacrifice in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', rumors of Elizabeth Olsen's comeback as Scarlet Witch have reignited hope for the fans. The connection between Agatha Harkness and Wanda is a rich box of treasure, waiting to be opened and explored, and their bond could be the key to Wanda's resurrection in the show.

In the comics, Agatha's guidance helps shape Wanda into the powerful Scarlet Witch she is. Their journey together began in 'WandaVision', where Agatha's wisdom helped Wanda confront her troubled past and embrace her true self. This important mentorship could continue in 'Agatha All Along', offering a deeper dive into their emotional and frenemies-like relationship. With the hopes of Wanda's family (Speed and Wiccan) potentially reentering the scene in MCU's Phase 5, the stage is set for Elizabeth Olsen to make her long-awaited and emotional return.

5) Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani in a still from 'The Marvels' (@marvelstudios)

The potential return of Billy and Tommy Maximoff (Speed and Wiccan) in 'Agatha All Along' could be a significant step towards assembling the MCU's Young Avengers. The seeds were sown first in 'The Marvels', where Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) sparked a potential team-up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Now, if Wiccan and Speed reappear, it's likely Kamala will be eager to connect with them, driven by her passion for building a team of young heroes.

As the MCU's first on-screen mutant and a natural leader, Kamala Khan is a breath of fresh air. Iman Vellani's charming performance has captured many fans's hearts, including my own, making her a perfect fit for 'Agatha All Along'. By weaving Wiccan and Speed into the narrative, Marvel Studios can deepen Kamala's journey as a team leader and set the stage for an unforgettable Young Avengers adventure.

'Agatha All Along' trailer

'Agatha All Along' is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18