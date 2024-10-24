We waited 7 episodes for 'Agatha All Along' to finally reveal what we knew all along

THE WITCHES' ROAD: 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7 finally revealed the true identity of Rio Vidal. Since she first appeared, fans have been curious about her role, especially since the other witches in Agatha’s coven are based on characters from Marvel Comics. But Rio remained a puzzle—until now. In Episode 7, titled 'Death’s Hand in Mine', we learn the truth about Rio’s identity, and it comes with an emotional twist as another witch discovers her true power and faces her destiny.

The episode takes us on an exciting journey as Agatha and Billy face a life-or-death trial in a mysterious castle. Meanwhile, Lilia, another witch traveling The Witches’ Road, starts to understand that her entire life has been out of order. She realizes that her path on the Road is leading to her final moment. This sets up the big reveal: Rio Vidal is actually Death, the 'original Green Witch,' who has been walking the Road with them all along.

Who is Rio Vidal in 'Agatha All Along'?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

In a key scene in Episode 7, the true identity of Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, is finally revealed. For much of the episode, we follow Lilia (Patti LuPone) as she struggles with her power to see events out of order, making time feel like an illusion. This explains her earlier ramblings, like the cryptic lines she uttered in past episodes that now make sense as warnings. Lilia’s ability to bounce through time also helps her secretly predict the answers needed for the witches’ divination trial.

After soul-searching across different timelines, Lilia uses tarot cards to read her own fortune. It’s then that Rio Vidal finally steps forward as the 'Green Witch' and reveals herself to be Death. Subtle clues leading up to this moment, like Rio’s eerie line in Episode 5—"All roads lead to me". Everything finally connects, showing that Death had been with them the whole time, making this reveal both surprising and emotional.

What Rio being Death means for 'Agatha All Along' and the MCU

Aubrey' Plaza in a still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

The revelation that Rio is Death has important implications for 'Agatha All Along' and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This twist adds depth to the series by linking the witches’ story to bigger themes of life, death, and power. By revealing Rio as the original Green Witch, the show suggests that death is a key part of magic, influencing how the coven uses their powers and interacts with one another. This connection also opens up possibilities for new storylines in the MCU. With Death as a character, there are potential ties to other Marvel stories, especially those involving Thanos, who has a complicated relationship with Death. This could pave the way for future crossovers and strengthen the links between various characters in the MCU.

Now that Rio has been confirmed as Lady Death, she brings a fascinating and powerful presence to the MCU. In Marvel Comics, Lady Death is one of the most powerful beings, alongside Eternity, who appeared in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. She symbolizes the balance of life and death and has mysterious motives beyond overseeing deaths in the universe. A major storyline for Lady Death in the comics involves Thanos, who gathers the Infinity Stones and tries to eliminate half of all life to gain her love. While this aspect was changed for the MCU, Lady Death also has an intriguing connection with Deadpool. In the comics, their relationship is unique since Deadpool cannot truly die. As for 'Agatha All Along', we will find out more soon. The final two episodes will be released on October 30, 2024, and will likely show Agatha, Billy, and Jen confronting Rio/Death, revealing her true motives in the story.

