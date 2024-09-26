Marvel fans in pieces as 'Agatha All Along' kills off major character in heartbreaking episode

The death of this character early in 'Agatha All Along' has left many fans wondering if it will be the first of many to come

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The latest episode of 'Agatha All Along' just dropped on Wednesday, September 25, and it already features the death of a fan-favorite character! Episode 3 ends with a jaw-dropping death scene of Mrs Hart aka Sharon Davis, leaving everyone wondering if it's permanent. This trial was part of the Witches' Road, which Agatha and her newfound coven embarked on in Episode 2.

The episode delivered some spine-tingling moments, showcasing Jennifer Kale's quick thinking and alchemy skills to overcome tricky problems. With references to Marvel Comics' Nicholas Scratch and connections to WandaVision, 'Agatha All Along' Episode 3 proves to be an intriguing watch.

How did Mrs Hart aka Sharon Davis die?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

The shocking conclusion of 'Agatha All Along' Episode 3 has left us wondering what exactly led to Sharon Davis's death. The culprit appears to be the poisoned wine on the Witches' Road, which Sharon consumed liberally, downing multiple glasses before the others took a sip.

Despite receiving the antidote, Sharon fell victim to the poison's effects, which makes us wonder if she might not be dead just yet. Was the antidote administered too late, or does Sharon's death reveal a darker truth about Agatha's coven? Agatha had forcefully brought Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon Davis, a familiar face from 'WandaVision', along on the Witches' Road to distract herself from Aubrey Plaza's mysterious Rio Vidal, but this decision turned out to be a huge mistake. This twist suggests the Witches' Road 'course-corrected' by removing Sharon, paving the way for Rio Vidal's return in Episode 4.

Will Mrs.Hart return from the dead?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

The next burning question regarding Sharon's death in 'Agatha All Along' Episode 3's ending is whether it will be permanent. In a world of Marvel superheroes returning from the dead and the added benefits of witchcraft, it could certainly be the case that Sharon is revived at some point. If Agatha undergoes somewhat of a redemption arc and regains her powers, she could resurrect Sharon after unintentionally killing her by dragging her down the Witches' Road.

Fans are upset over Mrs Hart aka Sharon Davis' sudden death scene in 'Agatha All Along'

Many fans were shocked by the sudden death of Mrs Hart and took to social media to express their disbelief. On X, one fan wrote, "Mrs. Hart aka Sharon Davis you deserved sm better. She had no idea what she was getting into." Another fan said, "Mrs. Hart BROKE ME this episode. RIP Sharon?"

One disappointed fan wrote, "MRS. HART I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU. YOU WERE THE ICON. THE REAL MAIN CHARACTER." "Damn rip Mrs. Hart your comedy is absolutely unmatched," added another fan.

