Who is Teen? 'Agatha All Along' finally gives fans the answer they’ve been waiting for

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 5.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Agatha All Along' Episode 5 just dropped some major bombshells, uncovering Teen's identity and confirming a key character's death. In Episode 4, Rio claimed that Teen wasn't her son, leading fans to speculate whether Joe Locke's character could be Nicholas Scratch, Agatha Harkness' son from Marvel Comics, and if Rio might be Lady Death. The coven faced several internal challenges, such as Alice Wu-Gulliver's struggle to break her family's curse

Episode 5 also puts Agatha on trial on the Witches' Road, bringing out themes of lies, betrayal, dark magic, and death. The dramatic ending has left fans excited for more as 'Agatha All Along' continues to expand on the 'WandaVision' universe with more intricate storylines and character secrets.

Who is Teen in 'Agatha All Along'?

Since 'Agatha All Along' began, fans have been eager to learn more about Joe Locke's Marvel character, and Episode 5 finally provides answers. During a heated moment when Teen blames Agatha for Alice's death, Agatha tells him, "You're just like your mother." Teen then uses his powers to control Jen and Lilia, seemingly killing them and Agatha by trapping them in sinking mud. As the camera pulls back, we see Teen wearing a blue crown, which looks a lot like the Scarlet Witch's.

This confirms that Teen is Billy Kaplan, also known as Wiccan, a Young Avenger from Marvel Comics and the reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy, from 'House of M' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'. Agatha’s comment, Teen's powerful abilities, and the clues dropped earlier all led to this reveal. The crown's similarity to the Scarlet Witch's ties everything together. With 'Agatha All Along', Marvel has done a great job in building this mystery and connecting it to 'WandaVision' and the larger Marvel universe.

How did Agatha find out Teen's identity in 'Agatha All Along'?

'Agatha All Along' Episode 5 raises an important question: how did Agatha figure out that Teen is Billy, Wanda's son? The first clue may have been the sigil on Teen in the premiere, which Agatha thought Wanda used to protect her son. In Episode 4, we learned that sigils can backfire on those who cast them, supporting Agatha’s theory. Plus, when Rio said Teen wasn’t Agatha’s son, it ruled out the idea that he might be Nicholas Scratch.

Agatha's understanding of Wanda from 'WandaVision'—someone with both good intentions and a dark side—also helped. Her comment, "You're so much like your mother," revealed Billy's true identity, showing he was acting kind before releasing his full power. This similarity to Wanda confirmed Agatha’s suspicions, though we still don’t know all the details of how she figured it out, leaving more to explore in 'Agatha All Along'.

Is Teen the main villain of 'Agatha All Along'?

The big reveal that Teen is Billy, Wanda's son, has left fans of Agatha All Along eager to know what comes next. Will Billy become the main villain, taking over from Rio Vidal and the Salem Seven? It’s possible, especially with the bad history between Agatha and Billy’s mom, Scarlet Witch.

However, there’s another angle to consider: Billy is destined to become Wiccan, a hero and Young Avenger, making it unlikely that he would be turned into a villain. What if the show changes things up? Billy could become the new hero, while Agatha—who's showing darker tendencies—takes on the villain role. This twist would surprise fans and match Agatha’s complicated past in the MCU. The show’s title, 'Agatha All Along', could take on new meaning, suggesting that Agatha was the true villain from the very beginning.

5 episodes of 'Agatha All Along' are now available to stream on Disney+.