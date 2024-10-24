It's resurrection day on 'Agatha All Along' and our two beloved characters are back

While many viewers, including us, believed that 'Agatha All Along' had killed off these two characters, Episode 7 proved us wrong

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7.

THE WITCHES' ROAD: 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7 took fans on yet another thrilling ride as the Disney+ series continues to weave its magical tale. What began as a fun, spooky spin-off of 'WandaVision' has evolved into a story packed with unexpected twists. The revelation that Teen is Billy Maximoff, the son of the Scarlet Witch, has shaken up Agatha’s world and presented new challenges. His magical abilities, combined with his grudge against Agatha, have made him a dangerous presence on the Witches' Road.

As the story unfolds, we’ve seen Agatha face near-death experiences and betrayals. However, nothing has been quite as shocking as what happened to Lilia Calderu and Jennifer Kale back in Episode 5. Their fates had been left in suspense after Billy took control of their minds, forcing them and Agatha into the mud. Viewers were led to believe that Jen and Lilia were gone for good, adding to the emotional weight of Agatha’s journey. It turns out, their fate isn't sealed after all.

'Agatha All Along' Episode 7 reveals that Jen and Lilia are still alive

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

'Agatha All Along' Episode 7, titled 'Familiar By Thy Side,' surprised audiences by revealing that Lilia and Jen are, in fact, alive. After their magical battle, the two witches found themselves underneath the Witches' Road, covered in mud but very much alive. This twist came as a relief to fans who had spent weeks mourning the possible loss of these characters.

The survival of Lilia and Jen not only saves their storyline but also means that the talents of Patti LuPone (Lilia) and Sasheer Zamata (Jen) will continue to grace the series. Their return set the stage for the rest of the episode, especially Lilia’s long-awaited trial. In a clever nod to fairy tales, Lilia dressed as Glinda the Good Witch, while Agatha took on the role of the Wicked Witch of the West, and Billy appeared as Maleficent, representing the sophistication of power and morality in the show.

What's next for Agatha and her friends in 'Agatha All Along'?

A still from 'Agatha: All Along' (@marvel)

Now that Lilia and Jen are back, the story could take some unexpected turns. With these two powerful witches alive, the tension between them, Agatha, and Billy is sure to intensify. Lilia’s upcoming trial will likely be a major turning point, not just for her, but also for Agatha. After all, Agatha hasn’t always treated Lilia well. Will Lilia want revenge for the past, or could they set aside their differences and come together to face an even bigger threat—especially with Billy’s unpredictable magic in the mix?

Billy's powers are also becoming a real concern. As the son of Wanda Maximoff, he might struggle with the same dangerous abilities his mother had, which could lead to some pretty dark consequences. Will Agatha and the others be able to guide him, or is Billy on the path to becoming a bigger threat than anyone expected? The balance of power on the Witches' Road is delicate, and every decision they make from here on out could change everything.

As we get closer to the season’s finale, we’ll likely see more betrayals, unexpected alliances, and a showdown between Agatha and Billy. Lilia and Jen could end up playing key roles in the magical battle for control, especially now that they’ve survived their ordeal. There are still plenty of secrets about Agatha and the Witches’ Road waiting to be revealed, and with only a few episodes left, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The big question is: how will Agatha’s journey end?

