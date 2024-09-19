'Agatha All Along': Kathryn Hahn makes MCU history with scene that would make Tony Stark blush

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Finally, in Marvel’s new series ‘Agatha All Along’, the MCU has pushed the barrier of conservatism in nudity which marks Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn creation as historical. The nudity is relatively recent and particularly, showing the actress's buttocks has been the first time the Marvel Female nudity is depicted.

‘Agatha All Along’ is a Marvel series that is a prequel of the highly rated ‘WandaVision’. The show explores the mysterious life of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), an antagonist character who was introduced in Wanda Vision as Wanda’s neighbor. It will be about the life of Agatha and her magical powers with emphasis on the controversies of her ‘bewitching’ personality.

Kathryn Hahn makes history as the first female to appear nude in a Marvel movie/show (@disney+)

If the series marked the first episode, then a scene, thought out to the detail, takes the cake. Agatha breaks out of Scarlet Witch’s spell and leaves her house enraged only to meet her neighbor Herb in all her full glory. Hiding the body for most of the time creates a humor when the nudity is finally shown on-screen, and the freedom that comes with it. This scene alone gets the viewer more than comedy gold; it solves the long-standing mystery as to why the MCU has had a double standard about nudity in the past. Men’s butts can be seen in some Marvel series such as 'The Punisher' and within the ‘Thor’ sequel series, while woman nudity is scarce. To pay the same kind of respect to Hahn’s character, 'Agatha All Along' has taken a huge step towards equality.

Using a female nudity stereotype where it is not typical, especially in the Marvel film industry, this scene is Marvel’s way of informing everyone that they are willing to take on these characteristics. But by presenting it as some sort of light-hearted event, the series attempts to emphasize that all kinds of bodies should be sexy. The similarity to the name of this statement can be heard deeply while watching the series that has almost all women in it and speaks about women’s role in society.

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Sasheer Zamata will take on the lead cast in 'Agatha All Along' (@marvel)

Marvel, which is usually known for its PG-friendly content with little to no foul language and certainly no nudity, has taken a bold step with this scene, and the fans can't stop gossiping over it. One user wrote, "I can't believe in a world where 3 Deadpool movies exist, 'Agatha All Along' was the first MCU property to show a full bare ass on screen," while another shocked viewer shared, "THEY DID NOT JUST SHOW A BARE BUTT ON DISNEY!"

I can't believe in a world where 3 deadpool movies exist, Agatha All Along was the first MCU property to show a full bare ass on screen — @jorb ❤️‍🔥 (@jordizzle) September 19, 2024

THEY DID NOT JUST SHOW A BARE BUTT ON DISNEY! #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/07UMYy3Bsc — ꧁༺ 🖤ʝʊʟɨɛ🖤༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) September 19, 2024

A fan shared, "I was like okay look at her lil booty anyone else got turned on," while another fan asked, "Agatha just flashed her ass????"

i was like okay look at her lil booty anyone else got turned on — kyle patillo (@kyle_patillo) September 19, 2024

Speaking on the comedic timing and approach of the scene, one user said, "The part where Agatha walking naked in the neighborhood was funny asb," while another fan commented, "Kathryn Hahn butt ass naked on my screen is sooo funny! Girl go put on some evil robes or something."

Kathryn Hahn butt ass naked on my screen is sooo funny ! 😭🤣😂 , girl go put on some evil robes or something #AgathaAllAlong — 🤘🏾h-town 𐚁 buckiin' 🐂 (@deifrankone) September 19, 2024

'Agatha All Along' trailer

