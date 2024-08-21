Is Scarlet Witch alive? Agatha All Along's trailer sparks fan theories

The latest trailer for 'Agatha All Along' has raised a lot of eyebrows regarding Scarlet Witch's return sparking a lot of fan theories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The latest trailer for 'Agatha All Along' has set the internet ablaze, leaving many Marvel fans scrambling for answers. At the heart of the madness is a question that's been on everyone's mind: could Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, somehow still be alive?

We thought we said goodbye to Elizabeth Olsen's beloved character when she died in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', but the new teaser has thrown a wrench into the works, sparking a glimmer of hope that Wanda might have cheated death. As the speculation reaches a fever pitch, we can assure you that fans are desperate to know what's going on with the Scarlet Witch.

Will Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch return in 'Agatha All Along'?

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn in a still from 'WandaVision' (@marvel)

A scene in the trailer for 'Agatha All Along' shows Agatha inspecting a card with Wanda's name appearing in blood-red ink, a haunting hint that Wanda's story might not be over yet. And let's not forget those black fingertips on the corpse, an eerie reminder of the Darkhold's grip on Scarlet Witch in her last outing in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal adds more fuel to the fire, referencing 'that witch' (Wanda, obviously) as she begs Agatha to break free from her spell. But Agatha has other plans. She's determined to embark on the treacherous Witch's Road, a journey that could restore the powers she lost to Wanda in 'WandaVision'. In the comics, Wanda traveled this road with Agatha's spirit as her guide, but it seems 'Agatha All Along' has a darker path in mind.

It's pretty obvious that the trailer does not show us who is under the sheet that's covering the corpse simply because we think it is Wanda Maximoff from the 838 Universe as seen in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. To make matters worse, there's no word on whether Elizabeth Olsen is even part of the cast. It's like they're torturing the fans with suspense.

Is there a way for the Scarlet Witch to return to the MCU?

Elizabeth Olsen in a still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvel)

Scarlet Witch's death in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' left fans heartbroken, especially after her incredible journey in 'WandaVision'. But, as we've seen with characters like Loki, Gamora, and Phil Coulson, death isn't always the end in the MCU. With 'Agatha All Along' exploring witchcraft and referencing Wanda's control over Agatha, it's quite possible that Scarlet Witch's return might be necessary.

Elizabeth Olsen's passion for playing Scarlet Witch is undeniable, and her character's impact on the MCU has been highly significant. While Olsen has expressed interest in exploring other roles, it's hard to imagine the Scarlet Witch never returning. Now that the X-Men are also integrated into the MCU, did you know that Scarlet Witch is actually Magneto's daughter in the comics? This could be another way to reintroduce her as a new Wanda, who is now a mutant.

The MCU has always shown a willingness to use time travel and multiversal storytelling to bring back characters, so it's possible we'll see Wanda again in some form. 'Agatha All Along' seems to dive deeper into the spiritual side of the MCU, building on the foundation laid by 'WandaVision'. By exploring the aftermath of Wanda's actions in Westview, we'll gain a better understanding of her complicated character arc. Though her death seems definitive for now, her legacy will live on through the characters she's touched, and we can't help but wonder if we'll see Scarlet Witch rise again someday.

Scarlet Witch's bizarre fan theory sends the internet into a frenzy

Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvel)

Many fans have taken to X to share their theories on how Scarlet Witch could make a comeback. From speculating about magical resurrections to hoping for a multiverse twist, the enthusiasm is very much noticeable. Others are simply expressing their deep desire to see Elizabeth Olsen reprise her beloved role, highlighting the character's enduring impact on the franchise.

One fan wrote, "Ok my theory for Scarlett Witch in the MCU, she’s alive and Billy in the new 'Agatha All Along' trailer in a young avengers movie will go searching for her and find her with Doctor Doom who will be introduced into the MCU soon. (Young Avengers Children’s Crusade)," to which another fan replied, "Wanda is too important to the comics they did not just kill her."

One fan said, "The fact that Wanda is confirmed dead is shocking how Marvel just throw her character in the bin," while another fan posted a GIF of Scarlet Witch with the caption, "We need her return."

A fan humorously commented, "We’ve all been speculating what happened to the Scarlett Witch after the ending of MOM, as well as if she’ll have an X-Men97 cameo like her siblings. Whole time, Wanda is probably running around like an average civilian like she did in Godzilla."

One fan speculated saying, "Wanda Maximoff died not the Scarlet Witch," while another speculated, "Y’all… what if the people working on 'Agatha All Along' make it to where instead of Agatha getting her powers back she accidentally resurrects the Scarlett Witch (Wanda)."

