'The Diplomat' Season 1 Recap: Here's everything you need to remember before Season 2 hits Netflix

'The Diplomat' Season 1 ends with shocking revelations, a second explosion, and Hal's survival, leaving Kate's marriage and future uncertain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Diplomat' quickly became a must-watch series after its debut, earning a swift renewal for a second season. The show follows Katherine (Kate) Wyler, an adept crisis manager in the complex world of international diplomacy. Originally set to tackle challenges in Afghanistan, her trajectory takes a sudden turn when she’s reassigned to London after a British naval ship is attacked.

As tensions rise, suspicion falls on Iran, leading to a complicated web of political intrigue. Here's a quick recap of Season 1 to catch you up before Season 2 drops.

Why was Katherine Wyler sent to England?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

In response to the suspected Iranian attack on the HMS Courageous, US President Rayburn and his Chief of Staff, Billie, summon Ambassador Katherine Wyler to the White House. Kate, who was originally assigned to Kabul, is redirected to England to smooth over tensions with the British, as it appears the attack was retaliation against US foreign policy. Before Kate even arrives, Billie privately informs Kate's Deputy Chief of Mission, Stuart Hayford, of the real motive behind her reassignment—she's being considered for the role of Vice President. President Rayburn, who is both aging and a bit impulsive, needs a successor. His current VP is set to take a leave of absence, with plans to resign.

Only a few people know about this, including Kate’s husband, Hal Wyler, a well-known and often controversial US ambassador. He travels with Kate to England, supposedly to support her, though she’s openly frustrated with his approach, influence, and public reputation.

What’s going on with Kate and Hal Wyler’s marriage?

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

From the outset, it’s clear that Kate and Hal’s marriage is on shaky ground. They maintain a comfortable rapport, but intimacy is absent. Their ongoing divorce process complicates matters, as Hal insists on staying by her side to help her succeed in her Vice Presidential test, even while she grapples with her frustrations over his public persona and past controversies.

Hal is charming, a bit arrogant, and notoriously difficult. Yet, he seems to understand the dynamics of American politics. When Hayford questions him about the divorce, Hal quips, “Nobody with the temperament to win a campaign should be in charge of anything,” and “No one who likes power should have it.” Essentially, Kate has to prove she’s right for the Vice Presidency without even knowing it—whether she wants the role or not.

Why does Ganon want to have Kate removed?

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Kate has no interest in the Vice Presidency. She’s focused on real change, shown by her repeated calls to Kabul, where she’s frustrated that reducing the situation to “women’s healthcare” downplays the atrocities happening there. She also hates what Hal calls “the Cinderella thing,” referring to her whirlwind tour of London.

Her role is to smile, visit the Foreign Office, attend meetings, lay memorial wreaths, and even pose for British Vogue in a horse-drawn carriage. But nearly everything goes wrong along the way.

Kate can’t officially act until she presents her credentials to the Foreign Office and the monarchy. However, before she can do that, she’s pulled into a meeting with Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, who fears President Rayburn might make a rash public statement blaming Iran without solid proof. The British government wants Kate to calm the US response, but Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, suspecting Hal’s influence, deliberately delays approving her credentials to give him a reason to remove her from the post.

When CIA Chief of Station Eidra Park informs Hayford about Ganon’s stalling, he tells Kate. In response, she leans into the “Cinderella” image, making herself a media sensation overnight to make it harder for Ganon to push her out.

Who was responsible for the explosion of the British Aircraft in 'The Diplomat' Season 1?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Throughout the season, Kate faces high-pressure meetings and tense negotiations as she works to resolve the issue diplomatically. As she engages with various diplomats, including UK Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, she begins to sense something darker at play. The blame shifts between Iran and Russia, but eventually, Kate and Dennison uncover the truth. Russian assassin Lenkov and British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge are behind the attack. Dennison suspects Trowbridge’s involvement and informs Kate, who pieces everything together. While Dennison reveals that Trowbridge plans to eliminate his co-conspirator, Kate is more focused on protecting her husband and the other officials caught in the web of danger.

How did 'The Diplomat' Season 1 end?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

The Diplomat' Season 1 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger and a second explosion, leaving many fates uncertain. After a formal event, Kate steps outside with Dennison for a casual conversation. During their chat, they realized that the British Prime Minister was the mastermind behind the explosion from the first episode. He had conspired with Lenkov, the leader of a Russian mercenary group, to fund and carry out the attack.

Before Kate could warn anyone or reach her husband Hal, Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford, Office Clerk Ronnie, and MP Merrit Grove, their car explodes right in front of her. With flames raging and her possibly soon-to-be ex-husband's fate unknown, the season ends without resolving these burning questions.

Is Hal Wyler alive after the explosion in 'The Diplomat' Season 1?

Yes, Hal Wyler is still alive at the end of 'The Diplomat' Season 1. While his condition wasn’t revealed at the time, the trailer for Season 2 confirms his survival. In the new footage, Kate is seen rushing into a hospital after the second explosion, fearing for Hal’s life. She finds him severely injured, with cuts, bruises, and a limp that makes walking difficult. Their marriage, already strained throughout Season 1, seems to be at a breaking point. The constant bickering and heated arguments had pushed Kate to seriously consider ending their relationship. Whether their marriage survives will be revealed in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat.'

