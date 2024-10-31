'The Diplomat' Season 2 Ending Explained: Why that shocking twist sets up one thing brilliantly

Kate Wyler's ploy to out the mastermind behind terrorist attacks backfires in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat' Season 2

LONDON, ENGLAND: With the arrival of 'The Diplomat' Season 2, the political intrigue is hot and the stakes are higher than ever for Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). When we were introduced to Kate, an American diplomat, she had been stationed as the new US ambassador to the United Kingdom on short notice. As soon as she assumes her duties, Kate investigates an entangled attack on a British aircraft, presumably carried out by an Iranian.

Season 2 ultimately reveals the true mastermind behind the attack that killed 41 sailors, and it turns out to be none other than American Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). After hearing the news, Kate couldn't sit still and decided to put things right, enlisting the support of her husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). However, things do not go as smoothly as the duo had anticipated, as a significant development not only twists the narrative of the show but also puts a gloomy shadow over Kate's fate.

What is Kate and Hal Wyler's plan in 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

'The Diplomat' on Netflix features Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in pivotal roles (@netflix)

Now both Kater and Hal devise a strategy to get rid of Grace. Hal intends to alert Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) of Kate's interest in the role of US Vice President in a ruse to replace Grace. While Hal goes to the Embassy to make the call, Kate takes Grace on a garden walk. Kate tries to win Grace over, insisting that she is not after the Vice President position and would keep the fact that Grace is the mastermind behind the attack a secret.

Grace, on the other hand, questions her sincerity, resulting in a heated exchange of words. Finally, Kate reveals she would take the position of Vice President if offered by the President, but Grace stays determined to keep her position. However, instead of calling Ganon, Hal contacts President William Rayburn (Michael McKean), causing a catastrophic turn of events.

What happens to President William Rayburn in 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Suddenly, a commotion breaks out as Secret Service members rush to Grace's side. Kate and Grace are both surprised by the abrupt occurrences. Finally, Hal reaches Kate, informing her that the President died of a heart attack after he confessed that Grace was the mastermind behind the bombing of the British aircraft.

Now, this is a shocking conclusion that surely makes the wait for season 3 harder than ever. It appears that the President could not take the devastating news of Grace orchestrating the terrorists' attack as it will also impact his standing worldwide. When combined with the President's previous heart troubles mentioned in the season, this shocking surprise serves as an epic cliffhanger.

