Oscar-winning powerhouse set to bring the heat in ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2

Netflix's 'The Diplomat’ Season 2 will make its debut on Thursday, October 31

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to immerse yourself in the brutal world of politics, as Netflix's 'The Diplomat' returns with Season 2 on Thursday, October 31. The creative brainchild of Debora Cahncenter, the political thriller focuses on Katherine 'Kate' Wyler (Keri Russell), the American ambassador to the United Kingdom.

As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into the tumultuous realm of international conflict as Kate navigates the complexities of her new role. The cliffhanger ending of season 1 has fans on edge, with many wondering what the future holds for their favorite characters. So, if you are all prepared to embark on the world of 'The Diplomat' once more, let's discuss the cast and characters of the show.

Keri Russell as Katherine 'Kate' Wyler

Keri Russell returns as Katherine 'Kate' Wyler in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat'. Throughout Season 1, we saw Kate as a newly appointed US ambassador to the UK, and the upcoming season will delve deeper into her investigation of the attack on the British vessel that prompted her appointment as ambassador.

Russell, who was born on March 23, 1976, was cast in Disney Channel's 'All-New Mickey Mouse Club' at the age of fifteen. Russell rose to prominence as the lead in the show 'Felicity' in 1998, earning a Golden Globe for her performance. Her acting in 'The Americans' won her several Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Her most notable acting performances are in 'Dark Skies,' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Free State of Jones' and 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,' among others.

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Rufus Sewell will reprise his character of Kate's husband and former US ambassador, Hal Wyler, in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat.' Sewell, born in Hammersmith, London, made his stage debut after graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Sewell was recommended to an agency by Judi Dench, who had directed him in a play. Sewell made his breakthrough in 1993 with 'Dirty Weekend' and 'Middlemarch.' His most notable acting performances are in 'Charles II: The Power and the Passion,' 'Eleventh Hour,' 'Parade's End' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' among others.

Allison Janney as Grace Penn

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney will portray Grace Penn, the Vice President of the United States, in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat.' Janney, who was born in Boston and grew up in Dayton, Ohio, received a scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Janney first appeared on television in the short-lived comedy 'Morton & Hayes.' After several minor and uncredited roles in movies and TV, her breakthrough came in 1999 with NBC's 'The West Wing.' Since then, she hasn't looked back, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The actress earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her acting abilities in the 2017 film 'I, Tonya.'

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

David Gyasi will play Austin Denniso in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat'. Gyasi, born on January 2, 1980, is one of seven children, and his parents separated while he was young. He went on to study drama at Middlesex University. Gyasi's first significant television appearance was in the 2005 film 'Mike Bassett: Manager.'

His cinematic career also took off after he was recognized for 'Shooting Dogs' in 2005. Gyasi also starred in 'Western Hell on the Border,' 'Cold Blood,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' and 'Come Away.'

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Ali Ahn will play CIA station chief Eidra Park in 'The Diplomat.' The Korean-born actress made her Broadway debut with a brief production of 'The Heidi Chronicles'. She quickly rose to prominence for her role as Carly in the 2016 film 'Billions.'

Ahn got recognition for portraying Agent Nguyen in 'Orange Is the New Black.' Since then, she has slowly and gradually built a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

How to stream 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

