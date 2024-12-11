‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Tina Senter and Scott Bagwill’s feud may be rooted in personal issues

It's no secret that '1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter has ongoing issues with Scott Bagwill. The TLC newcomer often finds herself throwing shade at him, whether he's offering advice, trying to help in the kitchen, or simply sharing his thoughts. It seems that nearly everything Scott does gets under Tina's skin. However, her sharp criticism might be rooted in her struggles rather than Scott's actions.

In Season 3, Episode 7 of '1000-lb Best Friends,' Tina made her disdain for Scott abundantly clear. She frequently interrupted him and called him out at every opportunity, showing she was set on clashing with him. Tina voiced her frustration about how Scott tries to act like an expert, despite not achieving significant weight loss milestones himself. She even questioned his honesty, accusing him of not taking his liquid diet seriously.

While the origin of Tina's dislike for Scott remains unclear, the tension between them is undeniable. During a group hike, Scott approached Tina to discuss their earlier argument. During this chat, Tina admitted that she feels a competitive energy between them, which might be the root cause of her issues with him.

Tina Senter and '1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill have a heated argument

In Episode 7 of '1000-lb Best Friends', tensions flared as Tina called out Scott for being overly controlling in the kitchen. Earlier in the episode, Scott was asked to step back and refrain from helping with the cooking. Despite this, he continued to intervene, seemingly more focused on dictating the process than actually offering assistance.

Scott's behavior quickly irritated both Ashley Sutton and Tina, who confronted him during the plating process. When the food turned out bland, Tina appeared to blame Scott's involvement, remarking that he "has no taste" after he claimed to like the dish. The tense exchange culminated in Scott storming out of the room.

Are Tina Senter and Scott Bagwill still friends?

After a series of disputes, Scott approached Tina to ease the tension between them. During their conversation, Scott made an effort to mend their relationship and clear the air. The two reconciled, with Tina admitting that she considers Scott a nice guy and doesn’t harbor any hatred toward him. She also took the opportunity to clarify her feelings and address the misunderstandings.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill hits a new weight loss milestone

In '1000-lb Best Friends' Episode 7, Scott proudly achieved his weight loss goal. Tasked by Dr. Charles Procter to lose 30 pounds, Scott exceeded expectations by shedding 40 pounds, bringing his weight down to 556. The accomplishment brought Scott to tears. He shared the joyous moment with his mother, who was equally thrilled for him. Reflecting on his journey, Scott also recalled his late father’s encouraging words to lose weight and get on a healthier lifestyle.

