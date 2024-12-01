'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler's obsession with Dr. Charles Procter is getting out of hand

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler's obsession with Dr. Charles Procter may have gone too far. It is known that Meghan is a married woman. She even recently celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Jon Creager. However, despite being committed, Meghan seems to have developed a fixation on her weight loss doctor. In an episode of the TLC show, Meghan openly admits to stalking Dr. Procter online.

Her online digging led her to old photos of him from his modeling days. She even pulls her dress down to show off her "non-scale victory" of being able to wear a strapless bra. But her obsession doesn't stop there. In another episode, Meghan confesses to having photos of Dr. Procter all over her home.

Interestingly, despite not seeing much progress with her weight loss, Meghan continues to attend her sessions at Dr. Procter's clinic. It seems her visits may have less to do with weight loss and more to do with seeing the doctor himself. While her flirtatious behavior may raise eyebrows, it's important to remember that Meghan is married, which could affect her public image. Her constant comments about Dr. Procter may even be seen as crossing a line, raising concerns about potential harassment.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler admits to stalking Dr. Charles Procter online (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler reveals she named her vibrator after Dr. Charles Proctor

In the first two seasons of '1000-lb Best Friends', Meghan confessed to having pictures of Dr. Procter all over her house during a conversation with her co-star, Vanessa Cross. In their confessional, the two sat on the couch, discussing the photos that Meghan had displayed. The conversation took a revealing turn when Vanessa joked about Meghan naming her vibrator after Dr. Procter. In response, Meghan blushed and admitted that his picture was on it too.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler is married to Jon Creager (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

Is Dr. Charles Proctor married?

Dr. Procter has been happily married to Dr. Nirali Patel, a dentist, for many years. Together, they have three sons, Dillon, Kiran, and Kamran, all of whom are passionate football fans. Understandably, the bariatric specialist prefers to keep his personal life largely private.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Dr. Charles Procter is married to Dr. Nirali Patel (Instagram/@charlesproctermd)

What's brewing between '1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Scott Bagwill?

In a recent episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', there appeared to be some romantic tension between Meghan and Scott Bagwill. The two shared lingering glances during their pole dancing session, and later, when Scott stormed out of a restaurant after a heated exchange with Vanessa, Meghan followed him to offer comfort. Their strong bond and mutual support in their weight loss journeys are undeniable, and their similar personalities only fuel speculation that there could be a spark between them.

'1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Scott Bagwill exchanged glances during pole dance session (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends, @tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.