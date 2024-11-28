The truth behind '1000-lb Best Friends' stars Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler's odd behavior

Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler have been involved in many heated scenes in '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3

Recent episodes of '1000-lb Best Friends' have left viewers baffled at how Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler so quickly change their attitude within episodes. Ashley's sudden step into mean-girl mode and Meghan's dramatic freakouts seem almost out of character, leading many to question if the producers pushed Ashley and Meghan to become villains just for dramatic effect.

The rumors started going around after Tina Arnold's unexpected exit from the show. As Tina's exit created a hole in the story, fans wondered if the producers used Ashley and Meghan for conflict and to keep viewership.

It is suspected that Ashley and Meghan may have received financial incentives from the producers, which isn't uncommon in the realm of reality TV. Ashley, Meghan, and the producers are yet to come out and deny the rumors. So, for now, only time will tell whether the drama comes from real personal conflicts or is just a production-driven storyline.

Why did Tina Arnold leave '1000-lb Best Friends'?

After her absence from the '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 promo sparked speculation, Tina Arnold took to Instagram in September to clear the air on her exit from the TLC show.

According to Tina, it was partly her decision and partly the direction of the show. The series initially was to document the cast members' weight loss, but Tina shared that the show's focus moved toward weight loss surgery as a necessity for dramatic results. Since she would not consider bariatric surgery, Tina found her position in the show to be no longer tenable.

"The production's stance is that they can't force anyone into medical decisions," Tina shared, adding, "But if those decisions aren't in line with what they want to happen, then your participation in the show isn't viable anymore." Tina said producers also emphasized the desire for "fast, visible results," which they felt surgery would provide.

Tina Arnold on '1000-lb Best Friends' (Instagram/@ina_arnold1kbf)

Ashley Sutton's behavior toward '1000-lb Best Friends' co-star Vannessa Cross has raised eyebrows

Ashley Sutton is being painted as the villain of '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 for growing closer to Meghan Crumpler, thereby sidelining Vannessa Cross. Fans have called out Ashley and Meghan for unsupportively responding to Vannessa's successfully reaching her weight loss goals, with Vannessa saying she was "exiled" by her friends for getting in good shape. This conflict has created extra drama in the group dynamic, making Ashley a focal point of the season's conflicts.

Ashley Sutton drew flak for sidelining her '1000-lb Best Friends' co-star Vannessa Cross (@tlc)

New episodes of '1000-lb Best Friends' air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on TLC.