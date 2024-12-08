'1000-lb Best Friends': Scott Bagwill’s mother’s approach might be holding back his weight loss progress

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill’s mom may not be supporting his weight loss journey in the best way

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has been facing challenges in reaching his weight loss goals, especially due to struggles with binge eating junk food. His emotional struggles appear to be a contributing factor, with his mother playing a constant role in his life, often pushing him to lose weight. She frequently calls out his eating habits in front of others, hoping to motivate him.

While Scott is ultimately responsible for his own choices as an adult, his mother's repeated public criticisms may be causing more harm than good. In a scene with Dr. Charles Procter, Scott and his mother visited his clinic to check on his progress. She revealed that Scott had been indulging in wings nights and was addicted to string cheese. Scott appeared visibly upset, feeling unsupported by his mom’s public comments. Later, Scott’s mother also discussed his habit of hiding food wrappers with Meghan Crumpler, shocking both Meghan and Scott. These revelations seemed to trigger Scott’s frustration and may even be hindering his progress, suggesting that his mother's harsh approach might be enabling his destructive behaviors rather than helping him overcome them.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's mother often calls out his eating habits in front of others (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill opens up about past traumas

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, Episode 5 featured Scott seeking therapy with Dr. Connie, where he opened up about how past trauma has been impacting his weight loss journey. He discussed his strained relationship with his father and being bullied in school for being overweight. Dr Connie noted that Scott struggled with feelings of rejection, with Scott admitting he often felt "not good enough."

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill and his mom attended Dr Charles Procter's sessions (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill doesn't take criticism well

Scott has often faced criticism for his lack of motivation and difficulty meeting his weight loss goals. However, his usual response is to become upset or leave the room in tears. One instance occurred when Vanessa Cross showed genuine concern for him, but Scott didn’t seem to understand her perspective. Instead, he left the restaurant and cried in the rain, revealing that he often wanted things to go his way.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill currently weighs 581 lbs (TLC)

How much does Scott Bagwill weigh now?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott was tasked with losing 30 pounds in one to two months, a goal he had previously been unable to achieve. He started at 596 pounds, and after a month, he weighed 581 pounds. Now, he’s been asked to lose another 15 pounds in a month. Scott is hopeful he can reach this goal and continue progressing in his weight loss journey.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross calls Scott Bagwill out for not achieving his weight loss goal (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.