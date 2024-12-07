'1000-lb Best Friends': Vannessa Cross's selfishness is undermining Scott Bagwill's travails

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has made impressive progress and seems to have moved beyond the 'fat club'

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has made remarkable progress on her weight loss journey and seems to have moved beyond the "fat club." With these achievements, she appears to be more focused on herself than her friends. In Season 3, Episode 5 of the TLC show, Vannessa and Scott Bagwill went shopping together. Thanks to her significant weight loss, Vannessa was able to pick out several dresses, while Scott, still weighing nearly 600 pounds, struggled to find clothes in his size.

It's well-established among the '1000-lb Best Friends' cast that Scott can barely fit into a 6XL, but during the shopping trip, he showed interest in a winter jacket, only to find out it was a 2XL. Despite the size difference, Vannessa encouraged Scott to try it on to see if it might fit. Hesitant, Scott tried it on, but unsurprisingly, it didn’t fit. Frustrated, he silently glared at Vannessa, while she shyly laughed it off. Although Vannessa's suggestion may have come from curiosity or a desire to encourage Scott, her actions were understandably criticized. Given that Scott weighed 581 pounds in this episode, it seemed obvious the jacket wouldn’t fit, yet Vannessa appeared too caught up in her progress to recognize how this might trigger Scott's insecurities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross hits a major weight loss milestone

In a recent episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', Vannessa underwent skin removal surgery and now weighs 195 pounds. This achievement follows multiple rejections from doctors due to her sensitive case. However, this milestone isn't the end of her journey as Vannessa will undergo another surgery that will help her shed even more weight. Despite this, she is already one of the first cast members to reach such a significant milestone.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has achieved a major weight loss milestone (TLC)

Is Vannessa Cross dating?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross is sparking dating rumors with her frequent mentions of wanting to be intimate after her skin removal surgery. During a visit to Dr. David M. Whitman, the '1000-lb Best Friends' star asked if it was safe to sleep with someone following the surgery. After receiving the green light from the specialist, Vannessa revealed that she had already been intimate. This revelation raises questions about who Vannessa might be seeing, given her repeated references to these details.

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 star Vannessa Cross is likely dating someone (Facebook/@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill continues to struggle with old eating habits

While his castmates seem to be achieving great success in their weight-loss journeys, Scott appears to be falling behind. He continues to struggle with old eating habits, often binging on string cheese and attending wing nights. Additionally, Scott's lack of motivation is evident, as his mother revealed that he doesn't clean his room and often hides the wrappers from his binge eating behind the couch.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill often binges on string cheese (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.