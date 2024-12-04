'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter's battle with depression raises concerns about her weight loss journey

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter seems to be sliding toward depression

The '1000-lb Best Friends' Episode 6 offered a poignant glimpse into Tina Senter's struggles. The TLC newcomer, having recently undergone surgery, is grappling with the challenges of post-operative life. Tina appears to lack motivation and seems to be sliding toward depression. She candidly shared that food had been her coping mechanism for every emotion. Be it happiness, sadness, or anything in between. This raises the question: could Tina’s struggles lead her to abandon her weight loss journey?

During a group session with Dr. Charles Procter and her fellow '1000-lb Best Friends' cast members, Tina broke down in tears while reflecting on her post-surgery experience. She expressed concern over how long she could resist her old habits of emotional eating. Watching her friends make progress left her feeling singled out and unsure if she could endure the demands of her strict weight loss plan.

Despite her vulnerability, the group rallied around Tina, offering her support and urging her to express her emotions fully. They encouraged her to keep going, emphasizing the importance of staying on track. While the session provided a moment of hope, Tina still seemed uncertain about her commitment to the journey. Only time will tell if Tina chooses to stick to her weight loss journey or returns to the struggles of her old habits.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter struggles to cope with post-operative life (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter calls out Scott Bagwill over his weight loss journey

During the group session in the December 3 episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', Scott Bagwill gave a speech to Tina about how her life could improve after significant weight loss and surgery. He highlighted the positives of undergoing such transformations. However, Tina wasn’t remotely convinced. She called him out, pointing out that he hadn’t experienced significant weight loss or surgery himself to speak from experience. For Tina, the speech fell flat as it lacked authenticity and real-life insight.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter clash with Scott Bagwill over his weight loss experience (@tlc)

Tina Senter struggles with a 'lack of intimacy' in her marriage

Tina and her husband, Matt Senter, have been married for nearly a decade, but their relationship continues to face serious challenges. In a recent '1000-lb Best Friends' episode, Tina revealed that they haven’t been intimate for two years. She attributes this to her recent weight gain, avoiding deeper emotional factors that could be impacting their bond.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Tina and Matt Senter met on a dating site (@tlc)

What does '1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter do for a living?

Outside of her reality TV career, '1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina is a businesswoman and a passionate renovator of vintage treasures. With her husband Matt’s help, she transforms old furniture into stunning pieces. Other than this, Matt also works at Oroweat Baking and is known for his love of animals.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter is a businesswoman (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.