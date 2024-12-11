'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's old habits put his friendships to the test

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill gets into a heated argument with Ashley Sutton and Tina Senter

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill was initially introduced as a charming and affable member of the group, someone unlikely to get caught up in the drama. However, his stubborn habits are now tarnishing that image. In a recent episode, Scott found himself at odds with his TLC castmates.

Hoping to help Tina Senter cope with post-surgery depression and provide the group with a break from their weight-loss struggles, Scott organized a detox trip. While the intent was noble, his behavior turned out to be the real challenge. During a group cooking session, while the others were fully engaged in preparing food, Scott was seen slacking off and not contributing. To make matters worse, he started bossing the group around, attempting to dictate how things should be done in the kitchen. His actions frustrated the group, prompting even Ashley Sutton and Tina to call him out. The tension escalated, and a visibly upset Scott stormed out of the room, slamming the door behind him. The incident left lingering doubts about whether Scott can truly get along with his friends moving forward.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill takes his friends on a fun trip (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill avoids cleaning his room

During the Tuesday, December 3 episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', a surprising revelation about Scott Bagwill’s habits came to light. Scott’s mother shared that he doesn’t clean his room and often leaves cheese wrappers behind his couch, neglecting to throw them in the trash. While Scott brushed it off as laziness, Meghan Crumpler described it as a “cry for help.” Scott’s mother further revealed that the room becomes a mess very often, with his home worker finding food garbage hidden behind the couch every week.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill storms out of the room after a heated argument (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill opens up about his past struggles

During '1000-lb Best Friends' Episode 5, Scott opened up about the struggles from his past that may be hindering his weight loss journey. In a therapy session with Dr Connie Stapleton, Scott revealed his strained relationship with his father and spoke about being bullied in school for being overweight.

While the bullying wasn’t physical, it left a lasting mental impact. The reality TV star went on to admit to struggling with self-worth, believing he would never be "good enough" or maintain meaningful relationships.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Senter calls Scott Bagwill out for his controlling behavior (TLC)

Scott Bagwill finds it hard to break unhealthy eating habits

Scott Bagwill is working hard to break his old eating habits, making steady progress with each small step. After a heart-to-heart with Meghan, Scott threw away his favorite strings of cheese as a commitment to his weight loss goals. Furthermore, after being called out by Vanessa Cross for not losing 30 pounds in a month or two, Scott broke down in tears but promised to make changes. It seems that the '1000-lb Best Friends' star may finally be on the path to breaking free from his old ways.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has not met his 30-pound weight loss (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.