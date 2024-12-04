'1000-lb Best Friends' Vannessa Cross celebrates new milestones as she looks for love

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross' surgery brings new opportunities

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross is embracing single life and excitedly exploring new romance following her recent skin-removal surgery. The reality star recently reached a significant milestone in her weight loss journey, creating new opportunities in her life. Once weighing around 220 lbs, the TLC show star now proudly stands at 195 lbs. Although Vannessa still has a long journey ahead, her surgery has given her a newfound sense of self-confidence.

She confessed to feeling proud of her achievement and suggested that her late parents would be proud of her. She further imagined her parents celebrating the milestone from heaven. Vannessa has never been this confident in her body before. She has struggled with self-doubt and insecurity for years but her weight loss journey has transformed and boosted her self-image and emotional well-being. The reality star's newfound confidence has opened up possibilities of dating which she had once believed were out of reach. Additionally, she's now more than ready to explore physical intimacy with the doctor's approval.

How did Vannessa Cross' ex Damien Metts die?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross previously dated Damien Metts who died in 2016 due to liver cancer while in prison. He was laid to rest near Vannessa's home at McDonough Memorial Cemetery, south of Atlanta. He was arrested in mid-2015 for a felony charge of intent to distribute ecstasy. Vannessa was deeply in love with him, and his death in 2016 left her devastated. Struggling with grief, she fell into a dark place, turning to food for comfort, which led to significant weight gain.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross reflects on her intimate life

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross was recently thrilled to get an update from her surgeon about her intimate life. The reality star received a green light from the doctors for "sexual activity." However, when the doctor told her she was cleared to explore a physical relationship, she laughed and admitted, "I already did it anyway."

The TLC show star later reflected in the confession on how she was a "very sexual woman" when she was the heaviest, 450 pounds." However, after dropping major weight, she promised herself to be even more pronounced. She announced, "At 195 pounds, she worse. She worse. There ain't no controlling that woman now. I walk around, ‘Meow! Meow."

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross gives a shot at speed dating

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross "1000-lb Best Friends" star Vannessa Cross recently tried her hand at speed dating but faced disappointing results. During the event, she met a man she found attractive, sparking a glimmer of hope despite the overall experience.

