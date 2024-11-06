Here's why '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 is shaking up its usual episode schedule

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3 is taking a sight shift from its usual Tuesday release schedule

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, Episode 3 is taking a slight shift from its usual Tuesday release schedule. Viewers will have to wait a little longer for the next look into the highs and lows of their favorite TLC stars as they pursue their weight loss journeys.

In place of '1000-lb Best Friends', '1000-lb Sisters' will air with two highly anticipated episodes, 'War and Peas' and 'I Candy-can’t.' While '1000-lb Sisters' shares the theme of weight loss struggles, its storyline offers a different angle. These upcoming episodes will follow Tammy Slaton’s difficult search for a new home, along with a family holiday gathering where the Slatons attempt to celebrate Christmas, despite ongoing family divides.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, Episode 3 has made a schedule change (@TLC)

When will '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3 air?

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, which previously aired on Tuesdays, will now shift to a Wednesday schedule. This means that Episode 3, titled 'Matchmaker, Make Me a Plate,' will premiere on Wednesday, November 6, at 10/9c on TLC. Similarly, Episode 4, 'Don't Cry for Me, Our Friend Tina,' will air the following Wednesday, November 13.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will now air on Wednesdays (@tlc)

How to stream '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3?

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3 is set to premiere live on both TLC and Amazon Prime Video, giving viewers two options to catch the latest installment. For those interested in streaming on Amazon Prime Video, viewers can subscribe with a monthly plan priced at $14.99 or opt for an annual subscription at $139.00.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3 airs on TLC and Amazon Prime Video (@tlc)

What to expect from '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3?

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 Episode 3 titled, 'Matchmaker, Make Me a Plate,' promises an eventful and emotional experience as it dives into the personal and collective journeys of Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Vannessa Cross. In this episode, the trio decides to face their fears together, attempting to “break the ice” by taking on a symbolic ice plunge.

Meanwhile, Tina Senter faces a pivotal moment as she works to gain approval for her weight loss surgery, a step that could transform her health and life. On the other hand, Ashley is confronted with the heartbreaking reality that her dream of having a baby may not be possible.