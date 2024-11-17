'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler hits a new low in her weight loss journey

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler, weighing around 289 pounds, seems to have made little to no progress following her bariatric surgery. Despite starting her weight loss journey with strong intentions, Meghan has struggled to commit to the key elements of weight loss: diet and exercise. Her inconsistent efforts and reluctance to exercise have hindered her progress, and now, it appears she weighs more than '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton, who is currently around 220 pounds.

Meghan began her journey at 500 pounds and made notable progress before her bariatric surgery. In contrast, Tammy, who started at 725 pounds, has been consistent with her healthy diet and daily workouts and is now preparing for skin removal surgery. Unfortunately, Meghan continues to lag behind. In a recent episode of '1000-lb Best Friends,' Meghan mentioned turning to ice baths to "kickstart" her metabolism instead of committing to exercise, which would be more beneficial for someone in her position. Ultimately, it seems Meghan is looking for shortcuts rather than focusing on the fundamentals of weight loss.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler might not achieve her weight-loss goal (TLC)

How '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler's low self-esteem impacts her weight loss journey

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan often struggles emotionally with her weight loss journey, frequently tearing up due to jealousy and low self-esteem, especially when others, like Vannessa Cross, achieve milestones. Meghan’s emotional struggles seem to be hindering her progress. She also has 11 cats, which may provide emotional support, but overfeeding them could indicate deeper mental health issues. Meghan's lack of confidence and motivation are key barriers to her reaching her goals.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler lives in Atlanta, Georgia (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

Meghan Crumpler’s Step challenge results show her commitment to improvement

During the Step challenges on '1000-lb Best Friends', Meghan took over 120,000 steps, averaging fewer than 4,200 steps per day. While she came in second to Vannessa, her achievement marked a significant milestone. Despite being one of the cast members with the least progress over the years, it seems Meghan is now taking things seriously as she works toward her goal of qualifying for a second surgery.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross (@TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler shares her journey to better health on Instagram

On Wednesday, November 13, '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan shared her journey to better health on Instagram. She posted a couple of images featuring keto cornbread and a donut. In the caption, she wrote, "Tonight’s comfort food? Homemade soup paired with keto-friendly cornbread with a little protein boost!" Meghan described the dish as a treat she had been craving and included the recipe in her post.

'1000-lb Best Friends' documents Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross' weight loss journey (TLC)

