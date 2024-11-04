'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler's green-eyed monster rears its head yet again

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross achieved major weight loss goals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Vannessa Cross recently unveiled stunning photos showcasing her incredible transformation following skin removal surgery. Yet, her co-star Meghan Crumpler appeared to harbor some jealousy over Vannessa's success. TLC show fans quickly called out Meghan for not putting in the same level of effort on her own weight loss journey.

In response to the criticism, Meghan stood her ground, offering explanations for her lack of significant progress. Meghan claimed, "It's important to remember that our bodies are beautifully unique!" She called Vannessa her "amazing friend" adding that she "has had skin removal and stands tall at 5'9", while I'm a bit shorter at 5'."

She further noted that both have "different health journeys and body proportions, and that's perfectly okay! What matters most is that we're all on this journey together, lifting each other up every step of the way!" She then insisted her followers support her in her journey rather than compare.

'1000-lb Best Friends' documents Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross's weight loss journey (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler overlooks her co-star Vannessa Cross

In the latest season of '1000-lb Best Friends,' Meghan Crumpler and Ashley Sutton have transformed into the show's "mean girls," targeting Vannessa Cross for her impressive weight loss journey. Their friendship, once a source of support, has taken a troubling turn as the duo has chosen to shun Vannessa, leaving her on the sidelines while they enjoy their time together.

As Meghan and Ashley flaunt their bond, Vannessa is left to grapple with the sting of betrayal, feeling isolated and hurt by the very friends she once relied on for encouragement. The painful exclusion not only highlights the challenges of her transformation but also raises questions about loyalty and friendship in their tight-knit group. Vannessa's emotional struggle has resonated with viewers, who are witnessing the complexities of their dynamic unfold in real time.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler overlooks her co-star Vannessa Cross (@tlc)

How much weight has '1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross lost?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has truly astounded her fans by achieving remarkable weight loss goals that many thought were beyond reach. With the support and guidance of Dr Procter, she set her target weight at 180 lbs, and she has not only met that goal but has surpassed it by an astonishing margin, losing over 270 lbs in total.

Vannessa's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. She committed herself wholeheartedly to the process, embracing every challenge along the way. From rigorous workouts to adopting healthier eating habits, she took significant strides toward transforming her life. Her determination has not only made Dr Procter proud but has also sparked jealousy among those who doubted her potential.