'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler accused of animal abuse after shocking state of pet cats

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler has welcomed Bigglesworth, her newest addition, bringing her total to 11 cats. Until last year, she had 10 cats but recently moved out of her best friend Tina Arnold's home into a new place. Meghan rescued Bigglesworth, an abandoned kitten covered in glitter, paying $40 to save him from a difficult situation. However, her decision to take in another pet raises concerns about potential animal abuse, given her living conditions and the growing number of cats.

Meghan has faced criticism regarding her living arrangements, and there’s little assurance that her new home is any better than Tina’s. It’s likely she’s renting, and her 11 cats may not be in the best environment. In one episode, Meghan was seen pushing a morbidly obese cat in a stroller, a heartbreaking image since cats of that size typically have short lifespans. Notably, while the cats she “rescues” appear to be a normal size at first, they tend to gain weight rapidly after a few months in her care, suggesting she may be overfeeding them and struggling to provide adequate care. Meghan's apparent compulsion to rescue cats could indicate a concerning pattern, as some cats thrive without being domesticated. Given her own weight struggles, it seems she is having difficulty caring for both herself and her pets, yet continues to bring new cats into her home. The cluttered environment is evident, with food bowls scattered throughout her room and cats constantly visible in every corner. It’s likely that she is feeding them similar portions to her own meals, which raises further concerns about their well-being. Overall, Meghan is exhibiting hoarding behavior with her cats.

Is '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler struggling mentally?

As '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler continues to adopt more cats, it raises concerns about her mental well-being. It seems she may be seeking emotional support through her pets to combat feelings of loneliness, which isn’t a healthy coping mechanism. Last year, Meghan appeared to lose all motivation for her weight loss journey, and her reliance on cats for emotional comfort suggests she may be struggling with her goals.

Moreover, her current relationship with Vanessa Cross seems strained, potentially pushing Meghan closer to her breaking point. In a recent episode, she was seen carrying a teddy bear, which may appear cute at first glance but indicates she might be depending too much on external sources for comfort instead of actively seeking solutions for her weight loss. Relying on surgeries and distractions like pets could hinder her progress and overall well-being.

Has '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler lost weight after bariatric surgery?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler currently weighs 289 pounds, indicating a lack of progress since her surgery. It seems she has lost motivation in her weight loss journey and is struggling to achieve her goals. Notably, Meghan hopes to undergo surgery again, but her eagerness for another procedure comes alarmingly soon after her last one, which raises concerns as these operations are life-threatening. Moreover, she must reach a specific weight before being eligible for surgery, a target she has yet to meet.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler feuds with best friend of 30 years, Vanessa Cross

Meghan Crumpler is currently at odds with her best friend of 30 years, Vanessa Cross. Vanessa has achieved significant weight loss, reaching her goals and appearing much healthier than before. This transformation has sparked feelings of jealousy in both Meghan and Ashley Sutton. In an insensitive comment, Meghan remarked that Vanessa is only 30 pounds lighter than her. However, Vanessa quickly shot back, stating, "More like 70."