‘1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold reveals why she left the show, and who can blame her

‘1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold left the show as it solely focused on weight loss surgery

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: ‘1000-LB Best Friends’ star Tina Arnold famously appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of the show alongside her BFFs Meghan Crumpler, Vanessa Cross, and Ashley Sutton. However, with season 3 nearing its release this year, it seems the reality TV star will no longer be participating. Tina gained quite a bit of stardom during her time on the show, making her absence from this next chapter quite shocking.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tina shared her reasoning for leaving ‘1000-LB Best Friends’, detailing her side of the story. She clarified that her decision was not made lightly. Initially, she joined the show with the understanding that it would focus on the weight loss journeys of friends. However, she later noticed a shift in the show's direction towards solely highlighting weight loss surgery. For season 3, the production decided to focus exclusively on surgical options, and since Tina was not pursuing surgery, she was told there was no longer a place for her on the show. She emphasized that the show prioritized creating fast and visible results to meet viewer demands. In her post, Tina also expressed her frustration over what she felt was manipulation and dishonesty behind the scenes. However, she is now happy to move on from the negativity. She concluded her message by thanking her supporters for sticking by.

‘1000-LB Best Friends’ star Tina Arnold famously appeared in seasons 1 and 2 (Instagram/@tina_arnold1kbf)

Has Tina Arnold made any weight loss progress since leaving the show?

Over the two seasons of ‘1000-LB Best Friends’, Tina lost a significant amount of weight, enough to qualify for bariatric surgery, which is a part of the show. However, after feeling pressured into undergoing the procedure, she stepped away from the show sometime between season 2 and the upcoming season 3. Notably, following her controversial departure from the reality TV series, there have been no evident transformations in her weight loss.

Tina has expressed a desire to lose weight naturally, without surgery. She noted that her progress has been "consistent, significant, and visible." Thus, her transformation will likely take longer than usual to show. In an August Instagram post, Tina discussed losing 50 lbs, gaining it back, and then losing it again, only to gain an additional 10 lbs. Overall, she seems to be navigating several ups and downs in her journey to tackle obesity. Her Instagram often features her enjoying burgers and sushi. Moreover, she continues to share motivational and self-assuring posts, indicating a peaceful mindset with determined goals.

Tina Arnold is navigating several ups and downs in her journey to tackle obesity (Instagram/@tina_arnold1kbf)

Are Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler still friends?

Tina appeared on ‘1000-LB Best Friends’ alongside Meghan Crumpler, Vanessa Cross, and Ashley Sutton. However, with the rest of the stars returning for season 3, Tina has taken a back seat. During her time on the show, Tina was often viewed as a significant factor in Meghan's struggles. Meghan became too comfortable with Tina by her side, allowing her emotions to dictate her decisions. Moreover, Tina never pushed Meghan out of her comfort zone, which is not the hallmark of a true friend. Friends should encourage us to take risks for the sake of growth and success, but Tina often validated Meghan's excuses.

Tina also allowed Meghan to live with her, which further stalled her progress toward independence. Meghan frequently relied on Tina, especially when she strayed from her diet. With Tina's departure from the show, questions arose about the status of their friendship. However, from their Instagram interactions, it appears the two are still close friends and continue to follow each other’s accounts.

Tina Arnold was often viewed as a significant factor in Meghan Crumpler's struggles (@tlc)

Tina Arnold has an exciting new career and other ventures

After bidding farewell to her TLC career, Tina is now focusing on new projects as an entrepreneur. The ‘1000-LB Best Friends’ star has launched a weight loss book that emphasizes health and the natural process of losing weight. This book aims to inspire individuals to achieve their weight loss goals without surgery. Additionally, Tina is actively seeking a literary agent to help navigate this new venture, as noted in her Instagram bio. Notably, while she advocates for a natural approach, Tina has also admitted to using Wegovy, a weight-loss medication for adults with obesity.

In addition to her book, Tina has started selling her art on Etsy. Responding to requests from her supporters, she is offering prints and merchandise that includes calendars, coffee mugs, travel mugs, canvases, posters, and hardcover books. T-shirts are also available for purchase.

Tina Arnold has launched a weight loss book that emphasizes the natural process of losing weight (Instagram/@tina_arnold1kbf)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC